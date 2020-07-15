In the past four months, work has changed dramatically. But, will these changes persist in the future?
Microsoft has produced the second Work Trend Index in which they explore this idea by combining the perspectives of three sources of information: trends in the use of their Teams tool, the results of a Harris Poll survey of more than two thousand remote workers in six countries, and the conclusions of more than 30 research projects carried out at Microsoft, which seek to learn about the experience of remote workers through surveys, interviews, daily studies, focus groups and studies on the human brain.
Microsoft’s goal is to uncover both the good, as well as the bad aspects of remote work, so that it can accelerate product development in the right areas, predict how work will change in the future, and help its clients thrive in this new world of work.
Among the main findings, the study revealed remote work was found to be more difficult, but also that returning to face-to-face work could be just as difficult.
Furthermore, in one of the studies, the research team asked 13 two-person teams to perform similar tasks together: once in person and once remotely, while their changes in brain waves were monitored through a device.
Specifically, brain wave patterns associated with stress and overwork were much higher in distance collaboration than in person collaboration.
However, they also discovered something unexpected: if the pair worked remotely first, their brain waves suggested that it was more difficult for them to work together in person on the second task later.
The study provided two important insights: In a world that is increasingly migrating to remote work (telework), people find that distance collaboration is mentally more difficult, but also, as they return to more frequent face-to-face work as the pandemic subsides, they may feel that such work is more difficult than before the COVID-19.
A second study found that the brain wave markers associated with excessive work and stress are significantly higher in video calls than in non-meeting-related work, such as writing emails. Also, due to high levels of sustained concentration, fatigue begins to be felt within 30-40 minutes of the meeting.
With days full of video calls, stress begins to be felt just two hours after the start of the day.
The study suggests several factors that cause this fatigue from video calls: having to continually focus on the screen to capture relevant information and stay participatory; less non-verbal signals, which help to perceive the atmosphere of the room or to know whose turn it is to speak and share the screen with a very reduced view of the people with whom you are interacting.
To help solve these problems through its technology, Microsoft released a series of Teams updates designed to create a more humane connection between people and reduce fatigue from video calls: Together mode and Dynamic view.
More than half of the parents who participated in the survey (54 percent) say that it has been difficult to balance the demands of the home while doing remote work.
This burden was heaviest for millennials as well as for newcomers to the workforce, Generation Z. This may be because this group is more likely to have to care for young children or to share workspaces with roommates while working full time.
Although balancing childcare with telework is temporary, it could change our long-term relationship with our coworkers.
62 percent of the surveyed people said they feel more empathy towards their colleagues now that they have a better perspective of life at home. This sentiment was especially high in China and Mexico, where 91 percent and 65 percent of the survey participants felt more empathy, respectively.
Microsoft studies indicate that work would consist of an optimal combination of face-to-face and distance collaboration. 82 percent of the managers surveyed expect to have more flexible teleworking policies after the pandemic. Furthermore, 71 percent of employees and directors expressed a desire to continue working from home at least part of the time.
Still, investigations revealed several discomforts related to teleworking. Almost 60 percent of the people surveyed feel more distant from their colleagues since they have been working remotely more frequently.
In China, this figure shot up to 70 percent. Also, only 35 percent of the participants have exclusive space to work remotely.
Therefore, it is not surprising that distractions, connectivity problems and the lack of ergonomic work environments have been identified as some of the main problems related to teleworking.
This indicates that, although the future of work will be more remote than ever, space in physical offices will be a fundamental part of the future of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.