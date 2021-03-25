The president of the Puerto Rico House Committee on Agriculture, Rep. Jorge A. Rivera Segarra, reported that Mexican workers have arrived on the island to work on local farms.
Rivera Segarra assured that "there is a lot of agricultural work to be done throughout Puerto Rico and that all Puerto Ricans interested in making money are welcome to participate."
"Mexican workers arrived this week and more will come in the next days. All are welcome to participate, but there is so much work to be done in farms, that there is space for everyone," said the legislator, who represents the municipalities of Adjuntas, Utuado, Lares, and Jayuya, known for their agricultural developments.
Rivera Segarra added that beneficiaries of the Nutritional Assistance Program (NAP) and the government-issued healthcare plan would not lose these benefits by joining the farming workforce. "To people who are interested in our district, where there are so many coffee farms —among others—, you can call (787) 722-4296 Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There we will give you the details and available farms."
The representative made his statements at the Tres Ángeles hacienda in Adjuntas, where he met with agribusiness-owners in the district.
Last month, the Puerto Rico Department of Labor assured that there were roughly 4,000 farming jobs available.
"There are opportunities. I reject the wrong premise that Puerto Ricans do not want to work. This generalization is not correct and we do have people with experience in the sector. I affirm this because in our towns of Adjuntas, Utuado, Lares, and Jayuya there are citizens who proudly live off agriculture and we all know that our fields produce an incredible variety of food and the quality competes favorably with any other country in the world," Rivera Segarra.
From Chiapas to Guánica
Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Juan, Puerto Rico celebrated the arrival of these workers, which the entity disclosed hail from Chiapas.
🇲🇽🧑🌾 Ante la escasez de mano de obra agrícola, mexicanos de Chiapas (H2-A) laboran en fincas en Guánica. Se distinguen por su trabajo, nos llena de orgullo saber que manos mexicanas cultivan los alimentos que irán a los puertorriqueños. ¡Bienvenidos! 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/FPR0bzfCou— ConsulMexSju (@ConsulMexSju) March 23, 2021
"Faced with the shortage of agricultural labor, this group of Mexicans from Las Margaritas, Chiapas (H2-A visa holders) traveled to Puerto Rico to work on farms in the Guánica area," the Consulate wrote on its social media accounts. "The Mexican people are distinguished by being people of work, we are proud to know that Mexican hands are cultivating the food that will go to the table of thousands of Puerto Ricans."
The H-2A program allows eligible U.S. employers to bring foreign nationals to the United States and its territories for temporary agricultural employment.
For his part, Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said that the Agriculture and Construction sectors are generally lacking in local labor participation. "Ideally, it should be our hands, that Puerto Rican employees collect the coffee and work on those construction sites," he stated.
However, the governor clarified that all foreign nationals who wish to contribute to the island's economic development should be received "with open arms."
"Anyone who wants to come to Puerto Rico to visit us, to invest, to re-educate and retire here has to be welcome," Pierluisi affirmed.
