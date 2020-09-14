The cessation of massive activities such as parties, sporting events, concerts, and conventions has stopped the sale of the customary promotional items that are part of the success of companies that are marketed through gifts that have their logos printed.
The promotional items sales industry has had to reinvent itself to survive, leaving behind—in many cases—brick-and-mortar establishments to become a digital industry.
A decade ago, the island had over 200 permanent establishments for promotional items, a figure that today has been reduced to less than 100 companies, most of them operating from home through digital platforms.
Although some of these companies have remained closed due to the lack of orders from their regular customers, others have adapted to the market to sell the products that are requested in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the case for impresospuertorico.com and articulosimpresos.com company that sells its products exclusively online in Puerto Rico, Canada, the U.S. mainland, and South America.
"In the United States in these months, we have sold 18 percent more than last year, but in Puerto Rico the sale has decreased. I always say that Puerto Ricans have to change their mentality to a global one, not think about selling only in Puerto Rico. In masks, face shields, and thermometers, we have had six-digit sales for large companies like Uber and Netflix in California. You have to move to innovation," opined Adam Nazario, owner of the company.
In Puerto Rico, this business owner's market moves on a smaller scale, but he continues to search for viable sales alternatives during the current health crisis.
"Here I still sell pens, masks, glasses, caps, cloth bags, but in small quantities. We do a search all the time to see what items the competition sells in the United States to adapt to the market," said Nazario, who always looks for business opportunities.
Likewise, Josué Acevedo, co-owner of Digital Printing PR in Barceloneta, has reaped the opportunities presented amid COVID-19, because government-issued restrictions and health protocols have opened a door to promote new products.
"We were dedicated to selling stamped envelopes, key rings, glasses, pens, mugs, shirts, caps, serigraphs, etc. Customers from different groups and churches continue to buy from us, but now we have worked a lot on the safety signs that indicate six feet of distance or messages such as putting on a mask, the seals on the floor with indications, and the face shields. At the beginning of the lockdown, we were also called a lot by security companies for caps and shirts," Acevedo said.
Adapting to find what its customers are needing has been the key to survival, and to be able to defray the operational expenses of the company, which promotes alliances between businesses.
"Now, we have more work, but that doesn't mean that we are earning more, but that we have had to work twice as hard to produce fewer products, which we have bought even from the vendors next door. This has helped to create a cooperative movement in the area. Large companies have been affected by their operational costs, but small and medium-sized companies can be more flexible to adapt and reinvent ourselves with items such as masks," Acevedo stated.
Meanwhile, William Cintrón, although he accepts that a large part of his market is halted, sees the future with hope and looks for alternatives in different destinations to continue providing his customers with the promotional items they need.
"My strength is the cooperatives, which have suspended even the assemblies, in addition to the agendas and calendars. The sale now is about 30 percent of what it used to be. I have sold glasses and pencil cases to save money, but between October and November I hope they will be placing orders for Christmas, a time when they always ask for something. This year I have problems with the agenda factory that I bring from Pergamum, Italy—due to COVID-19—and they will not arrive on time, so I am already looking in Colombia, Mexico, and China, where at the beginning I made orders but now they take a long time," he commented on the additional inconveniences to get prime material for his products.
Moreover, Marilyn Meléndez, president of Caribbean Advertising Specialties Association, says that possibilities to keep these companies' names in consumers' minds are limited.
"At first everything stopped, but then we saw possibilities to generate sales. Many companies took courses and fixed their websites. We sold gifts for the graduates—so they would have a reminder—and now antibacterials, masks, and accessories are sold to keep them [relevant]. Restaurants that have take-out can invest in glasses or napkins with the name of the company, as they are useful tools for businesses on a budget. It is important for the brand to continue to have a presence and maintain customer loyalty. What is needed is creativity," Meléndez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.