MetalMax Caribe, LLC., A Puerto Rican industry, presented to the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) its development plans that include a new plant for the manufacture and distribution of products made with a variety of metals, such as aluminum, galvalume, stainless steel, and galvanized steel for the construction industry, among other industries.
This new project involves an investment of $1,260,000 and the creation of 10 new jobs in 18 months. The payroll for new regular jobs amounts to $230,600.
"At the DDEC we are very proud to see how Puerto Rican businessmen give their all to move their businesses forward," said Manuel Cidre Miranda, secretary-designate of the DDEC, announcing that an allocation of $110,000 in incentives will be awarded to this new company, based in Naranjito.
Incentives will be awarded for the purchase of equipment and machinery and for the recruitment of 10 full-time jobs. The granting of this economic stimulus is offered through the Economic Incentive Fund created by Act 60-2019.
"The granting of these incentives has an important meaning for the DDEC as it demonstrates the capacities that our Island has to develop local manufacturing businesses that are highly competitive," said Cidre. "We will continue to support and develop similar initiatives by local entrepreneurs that promote economic development and the creation of new jobs, which is part of the public policy of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi."
The incentive for job creation will be paid annually based on the average number of jobs created in the year ended. Regarding the incentive for the purchase of equipment and machinery, it will be to help MetalMax Caribe, LLC. in the acquisition of these for the establishment of its new plant in Naranjito.
“Despite the fact that we established our business a few months before the pandemic, which at first glance might seem like a setback, it has given us the opportunity to create a robust work structure with specific goals of where we want to take this new business of manufacture. One of our main objectives is to be able to offer the construction industry, from the client who wants to carry out their project on their own to companies and contractors of all kinds, high quality products and the best service in the market. We thank the DDEC and the Government of Puerto Rico for believing in us and supporting local entrepreneurs," said Nildalisse Rodríguez, founder and vice president of MetalMax Caribe, LLC.
Cidre added: "We are extremely pleased that MetalMax Caribe, LLC., in times of great economic challenges, has committed to establishing a new manufacturing plant, investing in new machinery and creating new jobs that positively impact the development of our country. It is demonstrated that Puerto Rican entrepreneurs have the expertise and capacity to create successful businesses, even in the face of adversity. We wish MetalMax Caribe, LLC success in this new phase."
