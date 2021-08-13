With an investment of $50 million and the creation of 700 jobs -200 in the construction phase and 500 permanently-, Medtronic, a medical device company, announced the second phase of the expansion of its facilities in Juncos, which began in 2019 with a similar investment in equipment and machinery to increase productivity and expand manufacturing capacity in the region.
This expansion will join about eight other projects that are in the pipeline of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym), which consist of expansions and new operations in the manufacturing sector.
"There are new projects, especially in the aerospace and medical supplies sector. This year we will announce a large expansion project in Aguadilla," DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre stated, without further details.
As for this second phase of Medtronic's expansion, the company will launch the new version of a glucose sensor, after converting the office spaces of the Juncos plant into an 11,000-square-foot manufacturing plant.
Rolando Vázquez, VP of Operations at Medtronic, informed that the plant already produces 15 million sensors annually.
Cidre indicated that “with this effort, the company shows its commitment to Puerto Rico, inaugurating glucose monitoring facilities for diabetes patients. It has a renewable energy project and a solar farm to produce 40 percent of the energy they use, in addition to a cogeneration project to compete with a cheaper energy cost than what they have today."
According to the official, the multimillion-dollar project, which had $20 million in incentives under the Special Fund for Economic Development (FEDE, Spanish acronym) for the creation and retention of jobs and the acquisition of machinery, are expected to be inaugurated in mid-2022.
Cidre estimates that this project, which includes a solar field that will generate five megawatts, will have a return of investment granted by the DDEC in a period of two and a half years, since it will increase the collection of patents, contributions and taxes, benefiting the municipality's finances.
Moreover, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said that this type of work will be part of the island's manufacturing sector, which represents 48 percent of the economy.
"Given the emergency of COVID-19, this expansion represents an ideal opportunity to strengthen this important sector and promote the creation of medicines and medical devices. This way, we capitalize on our competitive advantage in terms of manufacturing, location, infrastructure, and human capital," the governor affirmed.
The company, considered the largest employer in Puerto Rico in the manufacturing sector, has plants in Humacao, Villalba, Ponce and Juncos.
Medtronic manufactures catheters, pacemakers, medication pumps, as well as devices to treat health conditions such as diabetes, and spinal and cervical trauma.
