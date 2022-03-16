The industry of medicinal cannabis has reach its saturation point in Puerto Rico and dispensary and pharmacy owners are suffering from dwindling patients and loss of sales putting at risk an estimated $500 million total investment.
According to a study commissioned by the Members of the Medicinal Cannabis Industry (MICaM, for its Spanish acronym), the number of certified medicinal cannabis patients has dropped from 130,000 in mid-2020, to 119, 664 as of January 2022, while the number of cannabis dispensaries has continued to increased.
“Since the beginning of the industry in 2017 with the passing of Act 42, the Cannabis Regulating Board has issued 277 licenses for cannabis dispensaries. When taking into consideration the number of certified patients, it is inevitable to conclude that there is a saturation of the market,” argued Gustavo Vélez, founder of Intelligent Economics advisory firm, and author of the study commissioned by MICaM.
As the industry stands now there is an average of 432 patients for every licensed dispensary on the island. That is a drop of about 50 percent from the all-time high of 908 patients on December 2019.
Less patients, less revenues
When compared to the US national average of patients per cannabis dispensary “the difference is overwhelming.” The US national average per cannabis dispensary is 1,898, or almost five times more patients than in Puerto Rico. In the specific case of Florida –a state with some 30 million inhabitants– the number of dispensaries is 407 and the average number of patients per dispensary is 1,692, for a total of 688,000 patients throughout the state.
MICaM president, attorney José Aleczer, estimated the optimum number of patients per dispensary in Puerto Rico to be between 1,500 and 2,000.
“Of course every dispensary has its own particular operational costs, but our calculations point to 1,500 to 2,000 patients in order for the business operation to be viable. You can imagine the situation our member are facing with just a fraction of the patients needed to keep their businesses open,” said Aleczer. The industry’s situation is further compounded by fact that the Regulating Board has been issuing licenses for new cannabis dispensaries without an apparent policy for the development of the industry.
“This is a new industry that has been developing in a somewhat organic fashion, despite the fact that it is a much regulated industry,” Vélez said. “But the Board itself is the first not to comply with the regulations imposed by Act 42 from 2017, which requires it to publish an annual report detailing the conditions of the medicinal cannabis market. Not a single report has been published by the Board in the five years since its inception in 2017.”
With less patients revenues from sales have also dropped significantly.
According to Vélez, medicinal cannabis sales topped last summer with some $22 million monthly in retail. By January 2022 sales had dropped to $10 million.
“Average monthly sales per dispensary dropped from $133, 660 in 2020, to $39, 423 last January,” said Vélez.
Recommendations
To avoid the collapse of the industry Vélez suggests the Cannabis Regulating Board go into a moratorium and stop issuing new licenses. From then on the Board should develop a set of regional and municipal criteria under which to issue new licenses. According to Vélez, the need of such criteria is more evidently seen in the number of dispensaries operating in the San Juan Metropolitan area, where the saturation is the strongest.
Also, the Board should take all the necessary measures to guarantee that a report on the conditions of the industry is published annually.
The study also recommends the government should adopt a policy recognizing the economic importance of this industry for the development of Puerto Rico as a regional and hemispheric hub in the medicinal cannabis business.
Finally, Vélez recommended the government to consider the possibility of granting economic incentives to the industry, very much like the incentives given to sectors such as manufacturing, tourism and the agriculture.
