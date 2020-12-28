The start of vaccination of medical personnel in Puerto Rico and first responders is an important element that will have a positive effect on the Medical Tourism sector because it strengthens the island as a destination for patients from other states or countries to receive safe medical assistance of excellence at a reasonable cost, said the secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), Manuel A. Laboy.
"The Medical Tourism sector has a promising future in Puerto Rico and despite the emergency we face due to the spread of COVID-19, hospitals and medical offices continued to treat patients from various jurisdictions in search of medical services," Laboy stated..
"Now with the arrival of the vaccine, which are added to the protocols developed by the Medical Tourism Program and medical institutions, patients will receive treatment by professionals vaccinated against COVID-19 and under the best safety standards. Thus, this economic sector has opportunities to continue its expansion on the Island. Our commitment is to continue supporting through public policy and in partnership with the private sector strategies that maximize this sector through our Medical Tourism Program, achieving greater recognition of the services that Puerto Rico offers," he added.
The recent legislative approval of House Bill 2382 will establish the Medical Tourism Office in the DDEC, transfer the Corporation's funds to the DDEC, among other actions necessary to continue to strengthen said economic sector.
"Once these processes are completed, we hope to generate an economic impact for the island, attracting approximately 30,000 patients in the next 3-5 years, which represents an economic impact of $23.5 million. By 2021, the process will be created to establish an agile certification for hospitals, hotels and medical offices in the following specialties: dental, cardiology, orthopedics, cancer, neurosurgery, gynecology, fertility procedures, pediatrics, ophthalmology, and plastic surgery," the official stressed.
The Medical Tourism Program joins other public policy initiatives to retain and attract Health professionals. The passenger waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Transportation is also projected to facilitate the arrival of patients from various parts of the world for medical treatment.
Laboy underscored that the Medical Tourism Program will develop several initiatives next year to promote the island.
Among these is creating alliances with the Ministers of Health of fellow Caribbean islands so that Puerto Rico is their first option when sending their patients to receive medical treatment to another jurisdiction. Alliances will also be established with health insurers in Central America so that they use the island as a more viable alternative to the U.S. mainland, where treatment costs are high.
"Moreover, it will work with the medical directors of the cruise lines based in San Juan so that they use the health providers under the Medical Tourism Program to attend to their crew members. Another initiative will be to coordinate events with the self-insured in the states of Florida, Chicago and New York, so that they include Puerto Rico hospitals as part of their provider network," he added.
For more details about the Medical Tourism Program, send an email to turismomedico@ddec.pr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.