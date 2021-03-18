In Puerto Rico, the song of the coqui is something common and unique, a sound that many Puerto Ricans outside the country miss and long for on a daily. This is why Medalla Light has taken over the unique sound to promote Puerto Rico’s beer in supermarkets in the U.S. through its “The Sound of Home” campaign.
The first phase of this campaign, which began in 2020, was well received by residents of the state of Florida, the first place where Puerto Rican beer was exported. As a result of this, it was decided to expand the effort to other states in which the iconic Puerto Rican beer is already sold. Medalla Light, through the use of technology, managed to reproduce the emblematic sound in the shelves of some supermarkets, like Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Virginia and New York.
“We’re very happy to continue bringing the flavor of Medalla beer to more Puerto Ricans residing in the diaspora. We not only wanted to launch the product into new markets, but we decided to do it in a way that reminds them that wherever they hear the sound of the Coqui, there will also be Medalla,” stated Jorge Bracero, chief marketing officer of Cervecera de Puerto Rico, the company that produces Medalla Light Beer.
As part of the effort, a hidden camera was placed at the Reading supermarket in Pennsylvania. The video captured the reactions of Puerto Ricans and the feeling that was produced when listening to the sound that reminds them of the nights in their native country.
Medalla Light began its export to the U.S. in the state of Florida in 2018. The following year, they expanded distribution to Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C.
At the end of 2020, Medalla arrived in New York, specifically in the counties of Manhattan, Kings, Queens, Bronx, Richmond, Nassau and Suffolk. Growth plans in the U.S. Hispanic market will continue in 2021 to continue uniting Puerto Ricans with their favorite beer.
DDB Latina Puerto Rico’s creative team was in charge of developing the concept and reconnecting Medalla Light with Puerto Ricans residing in the diaspora.
