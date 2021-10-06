The famous Puerto Rican beer brand, Medalla Light continues to make its way into the United States market, adding the states of New Hampshire and Tennessee to its territories.
For the main Marketing Officer of Cervecera de Puerto Rico, Jorge Bracero, the success of the expansion is due to the reception of Puerto Ricans residing in the eastern United States.
In the two new states, Medalla Light will be available in 10 oz cans, 12 oz bottles and 7 oz bottles, known as the Medallita Light.
Now, Puerto Ricans in the diaspora will be able to get the beer in 13 states: New Hampshire and Tennessee join Florida, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.
"The name of Medalla Light has its place among connoisseurs of good beer and we continue to bet on conquering their palates," Bracero said, expressing confidence that many Americans will also enjoy the Puerto Rican beer.
