Sports fans and entertainment lovers now have their meeting point to celebrate the triumphs of local athletes and their favorite teams at the Medalla Arena in the T-Mobile District.

The Medalla Arena is a unique space in Puerto Rico, inspired by the experience of a stadium and equipped with advanced technology, on two levels and more than 12,500 square feet, which has capacity for 250 people.

The development of this innovative concept was in charge of PRISA Group, developer of the T-Mobile District, and Cervecera de Puerto Rico, with an approximate investment of $5 million dollars and generating around 75 direct jobs.

"The Medalla Arena at the T-Mobile District will be the 'House of Puerto Rican Triumph,' a point of celebration of the pride and passion we feel when our athletes represent us in the world, and the fans who do not miss a game of their favorite team. Every time our athletes go out to play, we all go with them; and their triumphs are ours. At Medalla Arena, we are going to experience that emotion and, in addition, enjoy a unique environment that includes game areas, live music, karaoke rooms, and a menu created specifically to enjoy watching a game, accompanied by local beers and craft cocktails," said Federico Stubbe, Jr., CEO of PRISA Group.

"For us at PRISA GROUP, it has been of great value to have Cervecera de Puerto Rico as key partners, both in the conceptualization and in the development of this project of which they are co-owners. We are united by the desire to exalt our Puerto Rican essence and the triumphs of our people; that is why we know that the public will welcome the experience provided by the Medalla Arena," Stubbe added.

Mariela Vallines, executive director of the Puerto Rico Convention District, said that the venue "offers visitors to the Convention District an entertainment alternative that highlights our passion for sports. Tourists and local sports fans will enjoy an atmosphere that pays tribute to our most outstanding athletes, an experience that perfectly complements all entertainment offerings in the District."

Featuring the highest quality audio and video, and a 30-foot multi-view panoramic LED screen, Medalla arena provides the best viewing experience for sports, arcade and arcade areas, pool and table tennis tables, dart boards, three karaoke rooms, a stage for the presentation of bands and guest artists and an additional platform that will incorporate the music of a DJ.

Beer is also the star of the offer at the Medalla arena, where two tap walls will be a point of attraction, as it has a unique system that guarantees fresh beer at all times with 6 tanks with the temperature perfect for storage. This unique bar in the brewery market will serve a variety of local beers as well as craft cocktails.

"Being part of the T-Mobile District is a unique opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the Island and its socioeconomic development. The T-Mobile District represents the new face of Puerto Rico that we all long for and at the Medalla Arena, we are ready to celebrate. We believe in this project and we have made it our own since it is an additional way to help the economic development of Puerto Rico," said Jorge Bracero, Marketing director at Cervecera de Puerto Rico.

Bracero added that "like our beer, the Medalla Arena is a celebration of the triumphs of our athletes; therefore, every day we will receive fresh beer from our Mayagüez plant, guaranteeing the best product on the market, worthy of those achievements."

To pair with the fresh beers, a locally inspired menu will be offered including sports fan favorites; from hot wings and grilled burgers, to seafood, cuts of meat and ribs.

In the setting there is a large Puerto Rican flag waving from the ceiling; and murals and paintings created by CultureCreate that highlight highlights of Puerto Rican athletes such as Olympic gold medalist Mónica Puig; boxers Tito Trinidad and Miguel Cotto; Major League Baseball players Carlos Beltrán and Yadier Molina; basketball player Carlos Arroyo, and the volleyball players Vilmarie Mojica and Aury Cruz. Meanwhile, a sculpture of our eternal number 21, Roberto Clemente, created by the artist Ángel Torres from the Artso family business in Guayama, welcomes the public at the main entrance.

To ensure an excellent service, the management of Arena Medalla will be in charge of BluHost, a company that also manages the restaurants La Central by Mario Pagán, BarulloTaberna Española, Pudge’s Pizza and La Barrita on the side, all located in the T-Mobile District.

"With the Medalla Arena, T-Mobile District opens the doors to another experience, this time dedicated to sportsmanship and celebrating the glory that our athletes have brought to Puerto Rico. The large space is ideal to fully enjoy the transmission of sporting events with an innovative bar service and technology that will allow the public to feel that they are on the court or the playing field. In addition, the place will provide spaces available for groups, celebrations and private events," said José M. "Peco" Suárez, CEO of BluHost.

The Medalla Arena in the T-Mobile District opens its doors today, Thursday, Aug. 5, from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, while on Friday and Saturday the hours are from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

For more information about T-Mobile District and its upcoming initiatives, visit its Facebook and Instagram accounts as @distritotmobile or access its website https://distritot-mobile.com/. For additional information about Arena Medalla and reservations, visit: https://distritot-mobile.com/eat-and-drink/arena-medalla.