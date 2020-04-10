In an effort to rescue the auto industry, which suffered a drop in sales of 66.1% in March, and an even steeper drop expected for April, the United Automobile Importers Group (GUIA, for its Spanish acronym), presented to the government three measures aimed at rescuing that economic sector. The proposed measures could also satisfy the needs of consumers and contribute to the economy, while maintaining all the recommendations to avoid the Covid-19 spread.
GUIA president Ricardo García explained that the measures presented to the government, should the lockdown be extended beyond April 12, primarily seek to ensure the safety of drivers, many of the which depend on their cars to be able to go to work, go to a medical appointments or go shopping for food and medicines.
The first of the measures calls for a more flexible period for workshops to service vehicles with emergencies. Service hours would be Monday to Thursday, from 8am to 5pm, and only the vehicles allowed to circulate according to their license plate numbers would be serviced, except for those from the exempted groups or an emergency as directed by the order. To prevent contagion, repairs would be done by an appointment system, with shifts every 15 minutes, and everything would be processed as self-service and payments would be made through an electronic system.
“Our staff would have all the personal protective equipment to prevent contagion and all areas would remain fully disinfected,” García said.
He clarified that the recent amendment that allows them to offer service Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 12pm, is not cost effective due to high operational costs –air conditioning, water, electricity, equipment and payroll, among others –. Also, according to García there is very little work that can be done in that short period of time because between delivery, diagnosis and repair, more than three hours have already gone by.
“Changing an air bag, which represents a risk of death from an accident, takes approximately 45 minutes to an hour. With the current amendment, we could be seeing three people a day, when normally we receive between 40 to 60 calls a day for service daily. If the schedule is relaxed, we could serve many more clients. Car owners have a great need to service their vehicles. It is crucial to recognize that it is not only essential, but could be a matter of public safety. In Puerto Rico, the automobile is a basic necessity tool,” García argued.
He also argued that emergency vehicles, patrols, ambulances, rescue units and even the cars of health professionals, on which the life or death of any person may depend, are found today in service workshops in a time when they are most needed, thus putting their safety and that of others at risk.
“People do not take their vehicles to service because they want to leave their homes, but out of necessity, since there are repairs, maintenance and safety recalls that are crucial for proper operation and to be able to transport themselves on the days that they are allowed to,” García said.
The second measure presented to the government would provide for home service for emergency light repairs. Among the services that could be offered are oil and filter changes, brake pads changes and battery recharge or change, among others.
“Appliance technicians, plumbers, telecommunications and the pool cleaner are currently allowed to offer home delivery. In our case we do not have to enter the home, because the vehicle is outside. We can offer the service without the need for any contact with another person and the payment is issued electronically. Always safeguarding the health and safety of our employee,” he argued.
The third measure presented calls for the possibility to deliver a purchased vehicle to the buyer’s home. García considers this is the right time to buy due to low interest rates and the great offers dealers are providing.
The GUIA president explained that, in the same way that consumers can make their purchases online or by phone, and companies deliver their merchandise to their homes, it is also possible for a customer to evaluate the inventory of cars online, make the request of the vehicle they prefer and seek bank approvals and insurance remotely through the dealer. When the transaction is completed, you will be given the documents for your signature with your new vehicle at home.
García mentioned food businesses and supermarket are already making deliveries via their own fleet or by Uber Eats. Online businesses like Amazon, Macy’s, Walmart and others deliver by carriers.
García, who is also the general manager of FCA Caribbean LLC –which manage Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram dealerships in Puerto Rico – contends that amending the governor’s executive order to include these three measures would benefit all parties. In the case of the government, it maintains social distancing, therefore preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus, with which the industry strongly agrees, while benefiting consumers needing to solve their mechanical problems without putting themselves at risk. García further argued that, because these measures could keep businesses operating, albeit in a limited way, the economy could be kept active.
"This industry represents over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs and contributes to the Treasury over $500 million in taxes, in addition to the impact it has on innumerable other industries. We want to help, but we have to be allowed [to help]. Doing nothing represents a high risk of being put out of business, thus rising unemployment and, above all, endangering driver safety,” García said.
New car sales in March totaled 3,154 units. When compared with sales for March 2019 (9,309 units) there is a difference of 6,155 less units sold. Total sales for the year’s first quarter have dropped by 27.8%.
