In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has completely transformed our lives, Mastercard has carried out a financial analysis and consumption projection, obtained from a survey of 500 Puerto Rico consumers around the island.
Puerto Rico’s socioeconomic standard is due to an economy that remains largely split: an estimated 53 percent are considered low income and are supported by federal subsidies, while the other 47 percent are considered to have medium (around $2,000 a month) to high incomes.
The Mastercard survey found that before the pandemic, residents occasionally went out to eat and had frequent visits to the supermarket. The future outlook is that while physical visits to restaurants and cafes will eventually return, it will be 6 percent below pre-pandemic levels.
An estimated 35 percent of respondents said they cancelled off-island travel but they do plan to travel again after many travel restrictions have been lifted.
In the post-pandemic world, going to shopping malls is expected to decline by just 9 percent, compared to online systems that should grow by a small 1 percent. While visits to entertainment centers such as cinemas or museums will return to their occasional consumption base, it should be just 2 percent below pre-pandemic levels, while sports centers and gyms should increase their customer influx by 9 percent, compared to their pre-quarantine numbers.
Towards the future of everyday payments, the payment systems by debit card, credit and contactless systems will increase by up to 3 percent after the pandemic, following a worldwide trend that consumers are now opting for electronic payment options.
