As small businesses across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) cope with the pandemic's repercussions, Mastercard is launching free tools and resources to support them. To help small businesses protect their operations as they migrate their companies online, Mastercard is providing free cyber vulnerability assessments and identity theft protection for the rest of 2020.
The company is also launching enhanced educational resources and COVID19 related content through its MastercarBiz portal, which is being amplified by the Inter-American Development Bank’s ConnectAmericas platform.
According to Alampyme, four and a half million small and medium-sized enterprises in Latin America and the Caribbean will suffer an estimated $13 billion loss following the COVID-19 closures. This fact affects not only small business owners but also the region’s economies and communities. In Latin America and the Caribbean alone, SME’s make up 99 percent of companies, contribute 30 percent of Gross Domestic Product, and employ 70 percent of the population.
“Small businesses are amongst the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is vital that they be protected,” said Daniel Acosta, senior vice president of Commercial products for Mastercard LAC.
“At Mastercard, we are committed to helping them sustain themselves through this global crisis by providing access to resources they need to safeguard their systems now, and for the future,” said Acosta.
Free Cyber Vulnerability Assessments
To help small businesses protect their operations, RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, is providing LAC small businesses free cyberhealth assessments to help them identify and address potential vulnerabilities in their systems. Monitoring and catching vulnerabilities early enable small companies to stay ahead of cybercriminals so they can focus on growing their business instead of fighting costly cyber-attacks.
With free access to RiskRecon’s ‘My Cyber Risk’ service and portal, small businesses will receive continuous cyberhealth assessments along with recommendations for how to strengthen their cybersecurity posture. Small businesses with up to 200 employees can register for this free offering at https://www.riskrecon.com/lacsmb-en. This program is offered at no cost through December 31, 2020.
Dedicated Online Resources to Navigate the Pandemic
These days, small businesses need information to adapt their operations and meet new consumption needs. To that end, Mastercard is putting forth it’s small business education portal, MastercardBiz, boosting its content with specialized resources, COVID-19 related content and online trainings from ConnectAmericas, the online business platform created by the IDB.
This platform helps small and medium enterprises from Latin America and the Caribbean internationalize their business by connecting them to more than 400,000 users from 110 countries to explore private and public business opportunities, and by offering them training tools that enhance their ability to internationalize.
Boosting Consumer Spend
This announcement follows similar initiatives by Mastercard to support small businesses in LAC and around the world. Examples include multiple campaigns and incentives to encourage consumers to buy from small businesses.
Mastercard has also recently enabled higher contactless limits across LAC as part of its global effort to ensure consumers, merchants, and small businesses can safely pay, receive payment, and maintain operations during the COVID-19 crisis.
The company also committed $250 million in financial, technology, product, and insight assets over the next five years to small businesses globally; and pledged to bring 50 million micro and small businesses into the digital economy by 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.