As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s return to guest operations, the line’s newest and most innovative ship Mardi Gras arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, today, marking the ship’s first port of call on its maiden voyage. Mardi Gras is also the first cruise ship to stop in San Juan in 16 months.
Mardi Gras’ leadership team joined Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero, and other local government officials for a ceremonial plaque exchange. The seven-day Caribbean cruise departed Port Canaveral July 31.
“We are beyond delighted to begin our Mardi Gras sailings and to have Puerto Rico be our first port of call on our maiden voyage. It is an honor to offer our guests the opportunity to experience all of the beauty that Puerto Rico has to offer while providing a much-needed boost to the local economy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The restart of cruising in Puerto Rico has such a dramatic, wide-reaching impact and on behalf of Carnival I would like to personally thank Governor Pierluisi, Mayor Romero and all of the local officials for their hospitality in welcoming our guests.”
Mardi Gras is the first cruise ship in the Americas to be powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and features BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.
Guests can enjoy a host of entertainment experiences throughout the ship’s 19 decks and six distinct themed zones, including the first shipboard version of the hit TV show Family Feud, and more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodiman and the line’s Chief Fun Officer, Shaquille O’Neal. Mardi Gras will sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.
For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact a travel advisor or online travel site.
