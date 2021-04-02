The month of March has been synonymous with a bonanza for the alcoholic beverages market, and the companies on the island that distribute them have shown a marked increase in sales as part of the Easter holiday period.
"Sales this month have been record high. Beers and spirits have achieved double-digit sales and wine sales have doubled. It strikes me that the consumption is of expensive liquors, wines and champagne. Of bottles of tequila, wines and sparkling wines of $50, $70 and $80. The consumer is celebrating that they passed a difficult year and is enjoying life by drinking well, since they cannot travel," said Venero Acevedo, spokesperson for Ballester Hermanos.
In the last four months the company has seen an increase in liquor cases that sell for as high as $1,000 and $2,000. According to Acevedo, this change in the consumption of Puerto Ricans who prefer finer and more expensive brands is due to circumstances that positively affect the island's economy.
"The increase in alcoholic beverages is a combination of factors. There is more confidence in the street for the [COVID-19] vaccine and the sales force is also more confident when leaving. There is greater capacity in the restaurants that also now have more outdoor tables. Holy Week also has a lot to do with it; sales are up a lot as of March 15th, the third week of this month," Acevedo stated.
Cervecera de Puerto Rico also reported sales growth. They closed Marh with a 25-percent sales increase compared to March 2020, which was the company's goal for that date.
"n January we were 15 percent below 2020 when the earthquakes were already there. In February, we were 5 percent lower than the previous year. These percentages were exceeded in March, when the increase in beer sales was significant, which means that in March we offset the months of January and February. Although if we compare it with the sales of 2020, the same was sold," said Jorge Bracero, Chief Marketing Officer of Cervecera de Puerto Rico.
He theorized that the current increase is due to the fact that in 2021, Holy Week began before the month of April and the purchases to celebrate the off-season were made earlier.
"Last year to March 15, we did not have Easter; this year we did. This means that we will not have that sales stimulus in April. Although people still prepare for the beach in summer where there is a lot of beer consumption. In January, we also launched a new Hard Seltzer category under the SunSetz brand. It is a carbonated drink with fruit flavors that is very refreshing and has between 4 percent and 5 percent alcohol. The reception has been very good and we bet that it will increase its sales in summer," Bracero added.
Moreover, Lara Rodríguez, VP of Marketing at B. Fernández & Hnos., also highlighted that the third month of 2021 was positive for the company.
"March [was] an excellent month, both for beers and for spirits, wines and provisions. We understand that it is due to federal funds that have been received, including assistance from the Nutritional Assistance Program. The 50-percent occupancy in restaurants has also helped," Rodríguez affirmed.
The alcoholic beverages industry faced a severe blow on Dec. 7, 2020, when a Dry Law was put into effect after the executive order of former Gov. Wanda Vázquez, which prohibited businesses —in the middle of Christmas season— from selling alcohol on Saturdays and Sundays.
The outlook improved once the ban was eliminated on Dec. 31 and the capacity of restaurants was relaxed from 30 percent to 50 percent.
According to the most recent data from the Puerto Rico Treasury Department (Hacienda), between July and Dec. 2020, collections from the sale of alcoholic beverages increased by 20 percent, from $113.9 million in 2019, to $137 million in 2020.
During that period, distilled spirits —vodka, whiskey, tequila, etc.— raised $21.3 million in 2020 versus $17 million in 2019. Beer increased from $88.4 million in 2019 to $101 million in 2020, and other beverages from $8.9 million in 2019 versus $15 million in 2020.
