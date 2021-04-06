Manufacturing in Puerto Rico managed to rise to 62.8 in February —above the 50 threshold— which, according to the Purchasing Management Index (PMI), represents an expansion of the activities generated by this economic sector compared to the previous month.
Despite the economic and operational complications generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing activity has managed to stay afloat. At the end of last year, manufacturing was located at 51.8; in January it increased to 52.4, and in February it increased 10.4 points compared to the previous month, for an index of 62.8.
Most of the sub-indexes, with the exception of one, registered increases compared to January and remain above 50. In the case of new orders and production, these rose to 72.2 and 69.4, respectively, after having been below the threshold in the previous month.
Employment generated by manufacturing on the island increased to 66.7, February being the fourth consecutive month in which this sub-index remained above the threshold. Deliveries, meanwhile, increased to 58.3 in the second month of the year, representing the seventh consecutive time out of 50.
However, inventory itself fell to 47.2 after having been expanding for two consecutive months.
According to projections by the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), as the number of vaccinated citizens increases and productive activity increases, the manufacturing sector will continue to register increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.