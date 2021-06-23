Activity in the manufacturing industry reflected an increase for the 11th consecutive month, according to the Index of Coincident Indicators in Manufacturing (ICIM) as of March 2021, prepared by the Office of Economic Analysis and Business Intelligence of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym).
In March, a preliminary value of 104.4 points was registered, which reflects an increase of 0.5 points in relation to the previous month. When comparing the numbers of March 2021 with the same month of the previous year, the ICIM registered an increase of 0.3 percent.
This period of consecutive increases on a monthly basis and experienced in industrial activity has reduced the fall of the index by 2.4 percentage points since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2021.
"This has been the third consecutive quarter on the rise. According to the indicators of the past months, and the support we are providing to local and international manufacturers, we are confident that the industries will continue on the right track and that, in a reasonable amount of time, they will surpass the pre-pandemic numbers," said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre Miranda.
Moreover, the accumulated average value of the ICIM for the first nine months of Fiscal Year 2021 shows that activity in the manufacturing industry has decreased 1.5 percent, when compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.
When analyzing the average value of the calendar year for the first three months of 2021, industrial activity shows a contraction of 0.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. "Even so, manufacturing has behaved resiliently in the face of the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, being one of the sectors that has managed to avoid difficulties the fastest," the secretary added.
The Report also reflects that, when comparing the value of the activity during the first quarter of 2021 with the previous quarter, it showed an increase of 1.7 percent.
Read the preliminary report (in Spanish) below:
