Although there is growing concern among some economic sectors over the global microchip shortage, Puerto Rico-based manufacturers indicated they are prepared to face this unprecedented technological crisis.

Archer Lebrón, president of the IT and Business Intelligence Committee of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA), affirmed that these entities have robust contingency plans to handle “unforeseen circumstances,” including the most recent situation with microchips.

“I suppose that many of these organizations have addressed this issue and have prioritized internal training to keep their current operations, anticipating what could be a weakness in the availability of inventories and microchips. I’m sure that they have their own internal agreements and industry agreements, and they have their own inventories,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

According to Lebrón, the island has not yet been directly impacted by the shortage. However, he acknowledged that the present unaffected state of productions “does not mitigate the fact that globally, the scarcity of this type of technology is real and at some point, it could affect the availability of a product; that is, everything that we consume in the world of electronics,” such as cellphones, computers and other electronic appliances.

Essentially, microchips, also called semiconductors or integrated circuits (ICs), are key components in computerized items, including smartphones, GPS tracking devices, contemporary cars, identification cards, gaming consoles, and even medical screenings to diagnose cancer and other diseases, among others.

The worldwide shortage at hand is propelled by gargantuan demands for the product, exacerbated throughout the pandemic as more people and industries are relying on tech items or boosted their technological infrastructures to adapt to the “new normal” of confinement and remote work and services, as well as in-home entertainment. This, in addition to the unstoppable trend of increasingly integrating technology to everyday life, such as through the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Pat Gelisinger, CEO of Intel, reported that the microchip shortage is expected to last until 2022, adding that while the company is bolstering its production, it would take six to nine months to see the supply increase.

Meanwhile, Glenn O’Donnell, vice president and research director at the Forrester advisory firm, said that the shortage could be extended until 2023. In a blog, he wrote that data centers are slated to buy more ICs next year. “Couple that with the unstoppable desire to instrument everything, along with continued growth in cloud computing and cryptocurrency mining, and we see nothing but boom times ahead for chip demand,” O’Donnell stated.

Despite these possible scenarios on the duration of the chip shortage, Lebrón expressed confidence at the local manufacturing industry’s capacity to retain its production line, saying that they are generally braced for even two years of shortage.

“In general terms, all these companies and multinationals, I trust that their contingency plans provide for them to maintain their productions in the next 12, 18 and 24 months in one way or another. At least in Puerto Rico, as far as we have heard, we have not felt any kind of threat in the short term,” he asserted, although he noted that the effectiveness of these contingency plans will vary on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, Intel, which is the only company currently producing microchips in the U.S. mainland, announced earlier this month that it would invest $3.5 billion on its New Mexico plant to manufacture what executives said will fuel “a new era of innovation” and advanced computing as demands increase for the tiny microchips used in nearly all modern devices.

Auto Industry on the Lookout

While the local manufacturing industry is reportedly unaffected, the same could not be said for the automotive industry in Puerto Rico. Ricardo García, president of the United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), explained that all international brands are making adjustments in their production lines because ICs are used in multiple car parts, such as GPS devices and even power steering and brakes.

“Car [manufacturing] companies are looking for what vehicles to make, what to stop doing, to make some plants idle. The main issue is how much are they going to stop producing and how much can this affect the industry. So, it is estimated... that this year alone, 1.5 billion to 5 billion cars that would have been manufactured will not be made due to this situation, and this would represent about $60 billion in lost sales,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

The shortage comes at a time when auto sales have risen considerably year-over-year and demand remains solid. GUIA’s latest report indicated that sales for new units grew by 133.5 percent in the first four months of the year compared to 2020 sales in the same period, when the COVID-pandemic began. In addition, April 2021 was the second-best April recorded by GUIA, while sales rose for seven consecutive months as the industry reopened and residents started receiving millions of dollars in economic aid from the federal government.

The impending influx of recovery funds is also expected to boost demand for new cars or have a trickle-down effect on the industry, which employs roughly 30,000 workers directly and indirectly, and contributes over $500 million annually to Puerto Rico’s Gross Domestic Product.

“What I want to stress is that there is an opportunity for that demand to continue; if microchips start to arrive again, we can maintain a fairly stable sale as long as that money continues to arrive in Puerto Rico and is put to use to bring new companies and more investors to Puerto Rico,” García said.

However, he warned that if production continues to be halted or decreased across different brands, auto dealers would not be able to provide if the demand retains its high ground. Furthermore, some companies are currently unable to meet local demands for a certain brand series or vehicles. “In some cases, they are no longer able to meet the demand for what people want. What I mean to say by that, is that we are already affected; it’s just starting,” he underscored.

The pandemic and the chip shortage have made rental cars scarcer as well, driving up prices dramatically and causing long waits as people start traveling again. The Associated Press reported that rental companies have had trouble getting new cars because auto companies have diverted vehicles away from fleet buyers to more profitable sales to consumers. Higher demand has also sent some rental companies to the used car market to find vehicles.

“Each manufacturer has to see what situations they would have to consider, and one of the first things that come to mind is that ‘if I’m going to sell less, then maybe I have to raise my prices.’ We haven’t done that yet here, but prices have already started to rise in the U.S. because there are fewer products,” García said.

Reshoring Microchip Manufacturing

A September 2020 report by the Semiconductor Industry Association found that the U.S. mainland is responsible for just 12 percent of the worldwide microchip production. Meanwhile, 75 percent of IC manufacturing is concentrated in East Asia, with that number expected to rise due to strong cluster effects. “China alone is projected to host roughly 25 percent of the total global manufacturing capacity by 2030,” the report indicated, while Taiwan currently accounts for 47 percent of the total microchip manufacturing capacity, placing it at the lead.

Last year, both U.S. and Puerto Rican politicians observed that the mainland’s reliance on China for pharmaceutical ingredients was potentially detrimental in light of decreased production during the pandemic. Moreover, as tensions flared between the Asian country and the past Trump administration, a movement emerged to “fire China and hire Puerto Rico,” in which officials are still seeking to reshore American pharmaceuticals to U.S. soil and incentivize the local economy in the process. The present microchip shortage mirrors the situation that led to that developing initiative in that regard.

Manuel Cidre, secretary-designate of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, said at a recent forum that now the island can look beyond attracting biopharmaceuticals and companies that produce medical devices. “Recently, General Motors in Detroit had to reduce its production capacity due to the lack of microchips, microchips that are made 100 percent in China [sic]. So, reshoring includes elements that have never been seen before, such as microchips... Puerto Rico is positioned as a very viable alternative, even above many states in the nation,” Cidre stated.

Asked about this particularity, Lebrón said that reshoring semiconductor manufacturers will rely on Puerto Rico’s competitiveness to attract that type of industry and “maintain profitable models for this type of multinational.”

“We have lost global competitiveness in that sense. We have maintained leadership in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry for several reasons, such as our status as an American territory, which allows us access to federal programs and protections. But at the level of global competitiveness, Puerto Rico has been losing that ability. This issue is associated with how Puerto Rico can remain competitive within an innovation economy and within the economic contraction scheme that the country is going through, which is very complicated,” Lebrón commented.

- The Associated Press contributed to this story.