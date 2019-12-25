In prelude to the island’s peak season, five airlines announced expansion of their nonstop services to Puerto Rico due to an upsurge in travelers at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, a move that will inject an estimated $124 million into the local economy.

The airport registered 7,589,625 passengers during 2018, and so far, in 2019, it has registered 8,510,537 passengers, according to official data.

On the international front, Iberia unveiled plans to launch daily flights between San Juan and the Spanish capital of Madrid starting next July. The Spanish carrier currently flies three times a week -Wednesday, Friday and Sunday- between the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport.

Aside from Iberia, the low-cost American carrier Frontier Airlines announced four additional flights to Baltimore/Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago and its first flight from San Juan to Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, beginning next spring. To kick-off the new service, the airline is offering introductory fares as low as $59 one way when flying on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are excited to expand our presence in San Juan with four new routes, highlighting our commitment to provide economic air access to Puerto Rico,” indicated Daniel Shurz, senior commercial vice president of Frontier Airlines.

Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company celebrated the boost to the economy. “With the increase in routes to Boston, Baltimore, Chicago and Santo Domingo, San Juan adds another 89,540 passenger seats to the 2020 summer season, which represents an economic impact from visitor spending of over $28 million.”

Spirit Airlines, another American low-cost carrier, inaugurated additional daily nonstop flights from San Juan to Boston, Newark, Baltimore/Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Orlando.

“Since 2001, when we started our service to San Juan, we have seen a constant demand for flights to and from Puerto Rico. Due to the acceptance of our passengers, we have been able to grow not only in the frequency of daily flights but also offering new direct flights. We are proud to be here to celebrate this growth and we hope to continue growing in San Juan even more,” indicated Camilo Martelo, director of International Airports of Spirit Airlines.

“We appreciate Spirit Airlines’ commitment to continue expanding its service in Puerto Rico with new daily flight routes from Newark and Boston. Each destination will add an additional 64,970 seats annually, which represents an approximate economic impact of $25 million for Newark Liberty International Airport, and $28 million for the Boston Logan International Airport,” added Campos.

As part of its commitment to improving the passenger experience, Spirit also showed off a new interior design. The new planes feature a change in color scheme, switching from blue to black and yellow, and ergonomically designed lumbar support seats with thicker padding, additional legroom, an extra inch of pre-recline, and a full-size tray table. The redesigned interior will be installed on all Spirit aircrafts over the next year.

American Airlines, the carrier with the largest fleet, launched a second daily flight between San Juan and Dallas/Fort Worth.

“The nonstop flight represents 68,255 additional seats available per year and an economic impact of $34 million to the economy of Puerto Rico,” stated the executive director of the Tourism Company. “We continue to work to increase air access to Puerto Rico. This route has the potential to expand our market in the central and western areas of the continental United States and solidifies our position as the Caribbean air hub.”

Finally, Delta is adding daily flights to San Juan from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport between December 21 and April 7, 2020. The economic impact is $9 million, according Campos.