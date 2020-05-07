Nordstrom, the Seattle-based luxury retailer, will close 16 stores nationwide, including its sole store in Puerto Rico, in the Mall of San Juan.
The Mall of San Juan had two anchor retailers: Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue; both have now closed.
Nordstrom, which started out as a fixture in the Pacific Northwest, has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis, along with other well-known brands, such as Neiman Marcus and J. Crew.
“We’ve been investing in our digital and physical capabilities to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. The impact of COVID-19 is only accelerating the importance of these capabilities in serving customers,” said Erik Nordstrom, CEO of Nordstrom in a statement.
“More than ever, we need to work with flexibility and speed. Our market strategy helps with both, bringing inventory closer to where customers live and work, allowing us to use our stores as fulfillment centers to get products to customers faster, and connecting digital and physical experiences with services like curbside pickup and returns.”
Nordstrom is also restructuring its regions, support roles and corporate organization for greater speed and flexibility. This restructuring is expected to result in expense savings of approximately $150 million, or 30 percent of the Company’s previously announced plans for net cash reductions of more than $500 million in operating expenses, capital expenditures and working capital.
These actions, combined with its initial savings plan of $200 to $250 million, represent a reduction in non-occupancy related overhead expenses of approximately 20 percent, the company said.
