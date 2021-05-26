The growing number of off-island investors who are settling in Puerto Rico to take advantage of the tax benefits offered to them has generated a dramatic increase in demand for the luxury real- estate sector, which has significantly increased sales and consequently, prices.

According to Francisco Díaz Fournier, owner of Luxury Collection Real Estate, both the COVID-19 pandemic and President Biden’s intent to increase taxes for millionaires and large companies to 39.6 percent have motivated more high-income investors to relocate to Puerto Rico.

“What we are currently experiencing is a phenomenon that had not been seen for more than 20 years. 2020 turned out to be a record year because investors began to move from New York -where the situation [due to the pandemic] was alarming - to safer places with favorable tax benefits. Now, with the elections [last November] and the announcement by the Democrats to increase taxes, many have moved to the island for tax benefits,” he explained.

Díaz said that the dramatic increase in sales has led to an insufficient inventory of properties in the luxury segment to meet demand, which has raised the price of some properties above $1,000 per square foot. The greatest interest, according to him, is being seen for Dorado, the most expensive market; Bahía Beach, in Río Grande; Condado, in San Juan; Palmas del Mar, in Humacao and Old San Juan.

“These markets were dormant for a long time and for the moment, have exploded. There were no new constructions and as interest in markets with overstocked inventory skyrocketed, prices skyrocketed,” he stated.

Margaret Peña Juvelier, president and founder of Puerto Rico Sotheby’s International Realty, observed during her participation at CEO Day of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, that the average price of luxury properties that are being sold on the island is around $4 million.

Before, the time to market luxury properties was a year and a half and now it is six months or less. “They are looking for large properties. We recently sold a residence in Dorado at the Ritz Carlton for $18 million and another for $30 million for which we received five offers,” Peña said.

Condado, Reborn

Díaz said that Condado has re-emerged with a “huge” growth in interest last year, making it the area with the most potential for new development. Properties in the area are selling fast and at premium prices.

“The market in Condado has exploded with a huge trend, quite dramatic. This is positive because there have been no new developments in the area, except for one, for more than a decade. All the existing inventory is in old buildings and there is a lot of interest in new buildings. New luxury developments will come to Condado in the range of over $1,000 per square foot,” he affirmed.

Puerto Rico an Attractive Investment Destination Investor interest has resurfaced mainly in tourism, real estate and digital companies

At Laguna Plaza, part of the Paseo Caribe complex, Díaz said sales started at $657 per square foot, then rose to $757 and has already surpassed $1,000. “We have an apartment here for $3.2 million and in 48 hours we already had an offer,” he said. Meanwhile, at Peninsula - the only new development in Condado - sales start at $1,034 per square foot.

“The penthouse of this building sells for $1,120 a square foot, for $7.2 million. They are extraordinary numbers, which have never been seen in the island’s market,” he pointed out.

Díaz made it clear that prices in Condado could increase more if the government revitalizes the area. “The day they fix the streets and sidewalks, improve the cleanliness of the area and implement more rigorous public order codes, interest will grow even more. Condado is a very attractive place and it has a lot of potential,” he underscored.

Domino Effect

Alejandro Herrera, co-owner of Luxury Collection Real Estate, stated that although in Dorado the greatest interest is for Dorado Beach at the Ritz Carlton Reserve, the lack of inventory in that development has caused an exodus to nearby developments that are now experiencing an increase in sales.

“At Dorado Beach, there is almost nothing available. What little there is, is sold fast and very expensively. Because Dorado Beach is out of inventory, they are moving to buy elsewhere such as Sabanera, which was stable in price and values, but is now also rising dramatically. Every prime development in Dorado is benefiting from interest in Dorado Beach,” he stated.