LUMA Energy has signed a collaborative agreement with the Electricoop cooperative. With this agreement, more than 100 Electricoop employees will have the opportunity to work with LUMA employees to restore the electricity grid of Puerto Rico.
For weeks, the island has been experiencing selective blackouts due to a lack of generating capability at the island's powerplants.
“The working agreement that is formalized today between LUMA and Electricoop will contribute to the work already underway by LUMA in the stabilization and restoration of the power transmission and distribution system. It is faithful to our mission to provide a resilient, reliable and affordable system as Puerto Rico deserves. This alliance will be part of the hard work that thousands of LUMA employees, carry out daily to offer an efficient and safe service to all our clients,” said José Pérez Vélez, External Affairs advisor in a press release.
For his part, Fundador Rosario, president of Electricoop mentioned that “it is very important to say that we had previously made approaches to the electric power authority to take into consideration the work we do. We were in the best disposition to be an important part of the restoration of our electrical system after Hurricane Maria that was when against all odds, we created Electricoop. Although they saw it with good eyes and viable, they did not give us the opportunity and we did not have the political influences to achieve it. LUMA considered our proposal on its merits and here we are today.”
Rosario added that “this is a great victory for the cooperative movement of Puerto Rico and for all of us who live in Puerto Rico, because we are going to be part of achieving a reliable electricity transmission system because we live on this island that we love so much.”
Electricoop is part of the League of Cooperatives of Puerto Rico.
