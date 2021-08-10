While Puerto Rico residents are still overwhelmed by the memory of Hurricane Maria, which left the entire island without power for extended periods -even months in most regions-, LUMA Energy affirmed that it is ready to manage any situation.

However, the company in charge of the island's energy transmission and distribution urged citizens to develop their own emergency plans and, if they have family with special needs, to develop an alternate or backup plan.

Abner Gómez, Crisis Management mnager at LUMA, said the family plan is vitally important in the event of an emergency or the arrival of a natural disaster.

As for what corresponds to the company, he assured that they are prepared, have enough personnel and a quantity of materials for repairs three times greater than what was on the island before the passage of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"Citizens will always be afraid, but it is important that people have their family emergency plan, even if there are [service interruptions]. The most that we should be concerned about is if there is a family member with special needs who depends on having energy, they must plan, seek shelter where they can connect to some electrical equipment if they do not have generator equipment or solar panels at home," Gómez told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

He said that the response time will depend on the damage caused by the atmospheric phenomenon and has nothing to do with whether it is a tropical wave or a hurricane, nor on the amount of rain.

Gómez pointed out that the cyclone headed toward Puerto Rico -potentially as a tropical storm- could be similar to the passage of storm Elsa on July 1 in the south of the island. On that occasion, some gusts of winds were registered and LUMA had the team to offer an answer. "And the service was restored in a reasonable time," he stated.

He noted that during the transition with the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) they inspected the amount of repair materials and confirmed that there are supplies.

"For Maria, unfortunately, the amount of materials had been reduced due to the economic and fiscal restructuring. In the warehouses, there were not enough tools and equipment to restore service within the disaster that occurred... It is a historical fact that the materials ran out," he said.

Asked about the number of personnel and whether it will be enough, Gómez pointed out that they have agreements with local companies that would serve as reinforcement. They also have agreements with the American Public Power Association (APPA) that could come to the island to support the tasks.

According to Gómez, in general terms they have improved the service when it comes to dealing with breakdowns and situations, mainly because they have been providing maintenance in green areas, which in turn has reduced the number of breakdowns. This should also reduce problems with the system. He could not offer figures or a percentage of how much the improvement has been in handling the complaints.

"What does the plan consist of?" your correspondent asked.

"Our plan is focused on the immediate establishment of service and addressing blackouts after a weather event," he stated.

He reported that the seven priority areas include public safety agencies, hospitals, communications, the water pumps of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, and transportation, including the urban train. Then, the communities.

Gómez explained that before taking over the energy distribution and transmission, LUMA trained all the people who work in the emergency operations center. Once the distribution began, there were more trainings "so that all parties know what the emergency plan consists of."

To date, they have met with all government agencies -state and federal-, including the Emergency Management and Disaster Administration Bureau (Nmead by its Spanish acronym) and they are all up to date, he said.

However, the president of the Mayors Association, Javier Hernández, said that they were given an emergency plan without the contacts by region or municipality.

LUMA's external advisor, José Pérez, argued that the information is not included on the paper because it is a living document that could change.

"LUMA has a team of key account personnel dedicated to maintaining constant communication with all the island's mayors to attend to their specific needs. The information of these contacts was shared with the mayors and the communication channels with the top executives are wide, including, but not limited to telephone calls," Pérez said in a written statement.

He added that the company "is preparing to have employees ready to work overtime, to be able to leave their families ready at home tin order to work long hours and attend any emergencies that arise."

Governor is Confident in LUMA

Given the proximity of the possible tropical storm that should cause rain between today and tomorrow Wednesday, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi expressed his confidence that LUMA Energy is ready to face rains that traditionally interrupt power services.

He reported that both Chief of Staff Noelia García and Nmead Commissioner Nino Correa have met with LUMA staff.

"What we know is that they have continued to recruit staff, that the response time has dropped, that the number of subscribers without service has dropped and the electrical system has been stable, better than a long time ago," the governor said. "Now, we will see how they respond."

Pierluisi assured yesterday that he activated "government components" to manage the effects of the atmospheric phenomenon. "This includes coordinating with municipalities, preparing shelters, verifying pumps in floodplain areas," he said.

- Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez contributed to this story.