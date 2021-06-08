Since it began operating the electric power transmission and distribution system on June 1, LUMA Energy has closed 484 incidents and restored electric service to 674,587 customers.
“Our operations teams are in the field seven days a week hard at work across the island,” said Wayne Stensby, LUMA president and CEO. “We recognize that there are a number of lengthy outages and we are handling them as safely and efficiently as possible. During our first days of operation, we have been able to restore power across the island to many customers and we will continue to work hard to better serve them.”
LUMA has received 118,000 calls to the 1.844.888.LUMA (5862) toll free line. This represents an unprecedented volume, equivalent to the number of calls that are typically received in a month. Also, 14,000 emails have been received, more than 25,000 customers have been served at Customer Service Centers and 100,000 downloads of the Mi LUMA mobile application have taken place.
LUMA has all the resources available working, to continue improving the response time in these our services. LUMA offers the client multiple contact channels:
• Toll free line 1.844.888.LUMA (5862)
• Facebook messenger (@lumapuertorico)
• My LUMA service available at lumapr.com or by downloading the My LUMA mobile application
• 25 Customer Service Centers throughout the island.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us. The system is extremely fragile and we need to start stabilizing it,” Stensby said.
