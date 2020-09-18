In response to today's announcement that the federal government has approved more than $12.8 billion to rebuild the electric power system and schools, with the funds allocated to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), LUMA Energy issued the following statement:
"LUMA was formed to bring together our expertise and experience to deliver stability and the energy transformation that Puerto Rico deserves. Today’s announcement by the federal government signifies the largest FEMA approval in history. This commitment is a crucial step in carrying out the transformation of the electric grid on the island so that Puerto Ricans can have the dependable and resilient energy critical to economic growth and well-being.
"LUMA brings world-class utility expertise and, through our collaboration with IEM, the experience of successfully administering more than $80 billion in federal disaster funds. As part of our operating and maintenance contract, we are putting in place the team, policies and procedures to manage the federal funds announced today with efficiency, transparency and integrity. This is our commitment to Puerto Rico.
"We will continue to work together with the federal agencies, Puerto Rican government and various stakeholders to rebuild Puerto Rico’s electric infrastructure. LUMA will deliver a safe, reliable and resilient energy grid to ensure the critically necessary transformation that will provide the people of Puerto Rico long-term social and economic development for the people and communities of Puerto Rico for generations to come."
LUMA has been granted a public private partnership agreement with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) to operate and manage the public utility’s transmission and distribution system. The $1.5 billion contract is for 15 years.
