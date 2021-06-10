LUMA Energy, the operator of Puerto Rico’s electric power transmission and distribution system since June 1, 2021, has become aware of a targeted Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack to the Mi LUMA customer portal and mobile application. A DDoS attack is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources. The DDoS attack was identified and has been issuing 2 million hits per second. As a result, many customers may have had difficulty accessing information related to their account.
The attack has been reported to pertinent authorities and LUMA awaits the results of an ongoing investigation.
LUMA regrets that its customers had to experience the inconvenience the attack may have caused and looks forward to continuing to provide them with an exceptional customer service experience.
There have been numerous reports of alleged sabotage against Luma equipment, such as trucks, as some sectors of society are opposed to Luma's contract with the electrical power authority. There are also reports that the widespread blackouts in recent weeks could also be due to alleged sabotage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.