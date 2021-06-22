LUMA announced today it has reached a Project Labor Agreement (PLA) with Local No. 222 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for all contracted, major construction transmission and distribution projects as part of the transformation of Puerto Rico’s electric grid.
Less than a year ago, FEMA obligated $9.7 Billion to transform, harden and modernize Puerto Rico’s electric transmission and distribution system. LUMA expects to begin the execution of projects valued at approximately $3 Billion by the third quarter of 2021, with additional projects advancing rapidly thereafter. All these projects will build towards ensuring Puerto Ricans have a reliable, resilient, and sustainable electric system that supports economic growth and the well-being of all island residents.
The IBEW and LUMA will work together to ensure the availability of skilled, efficient craft workers for the construction of these projects. The PLA provides for labor and management cooperation; ensures local participation in the economic benefits generated by these projects; stabilizes wages, hours and working conditions for workers on the projects; and prohibits strikes and lockouts.
“Through this partnership with the IBEW, we will help ensure that projects are completed on schedule and on budget. This agreement will ensure safe work conditions and high-quality standards for our labor force. We are pleased to have a world class organization like the IBEW as part of the transformation efforts that will bring forth a modern, reliable electric power system to all Puerto Ricans”, said LUMA President and CEO Wayne Stensby.
“With this agreement, IBEW line personnel, who are the best trained in the world, will be part of the transformation of Puerto Rico’s electric grid. The IBEW has been building and restoring the electrical transmission and distribution grid for over 125 years. This is the work we are passionate about,” said Lonnie Stephenson, International President of the IBEW.
The agreement with IBEW further strengthens LUMA’s commitment to the development of Puerto Rico’s skilled electrical workforce. As part of this commitment, LUMA broke ground last April on the LUMA College for Technical Training in Canovanas, a $10 million facility for on-island, industry-leading curriculum, training and career opportunities for utility workers and the next generation of the island’s skilled workforce. A world-class curriculum and best in class instructors prepare utility workers in Puerto Rico to safely build, maintain and operate the electrical grid.
“LUMA is focused on transforming the transmission and distribution system for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans. This agreement allows LUMA to continue with our plan of meaningful sector transformation while putting people first,” said Stensby.
