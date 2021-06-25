The judge of the Court of First Instance of San Juan, Anthony Cuevas Ramos, ruled in favor of the House of Representatives and ordered LUMA Energy to deliver the documents and information requested by the House Energy Committee.

The committee has led the legislative oversight process of the contract that was awarded to LUMA to operate the transmission and distribution of the island's electricity system. That legislative body, specifically, requested information on the personnel hired, customer service and other information on the company's finances.

El Juez Anthony Cuevas Ramos le ordena LUMA a entregar los documentos e información solicitada por la Cámara de Representantes y la Comisión de Desarrollo Económico y Energía.#EvalúeUsted🤔 pic.twitter.com/dg9tyvAC95 — Luis Raúl Torres Cruz (@luisraul2016) June 25, 2021

Judge Cuevas, who resolved the controversy pursuant to the Puerto Rico Political Code of 1902, granted LUMA 24 hours to appear before the House and present the required documents.

"In accordance with the rule of law in force and by virtue of the authority conferred on the House of Representatives by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as the aforementioned provisions of the Political Code of Puerto Rico, the claim and the order is issued to the president of LUMA Energy so that, within 24 hours, from the notification, it appears before the House Energy Committee," the ruling reads.

Likewise, the judge warned LUMA that non-compliance or civil disobedience of the order issued will be punished by the court as civil contempt.

The court's ruling responds to a lawsuit that the House filed yesterday, June 24, to force LUMA to provide it with information on the hiring of personnel, financial aspects and customer service.

In the appeal, the House argued that LUMA has objected to most of the legislative body's requirements, relying on confidentiality and the protection of 'trade secrets.'

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL tried to obtain a reaction from Luis Raúl Torres, president of the Energy Commission, on the next steps to follow, but no response was received as of press time.

LUMA Energy, for its part, sent brief written statements in which it reiterated that it would not comment on the judicial process.

LUMA Energy, por su parte, envió breves declaraciones escritas en las que reitera que no haría comentarios sobre el proceso judicial. "LUMA is not in the habit of commenting on the merits of active litigation. We will evaluate the allegations together with our legal team to determine the course to follow," the company stated.