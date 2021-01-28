LUMA Energy said that since it was awarded the public-private partnership contract for the electric transmission and distribution system of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa), more than 6,000 people on the island have island for employment, pointing not only to the strong job interest among locals, but also support among residents.
“Customers have been extremely supportive of LUMA’s efforts to date and very forthcoming in sharing their views and priorities for the transformation of the electricity system and the energy sector. LUMA is appreciative of the many Puerto Ricans who are interested in employment with the company. In fact, more than 6,000 people from across Puerto Rico have applied for LUMA jobs.
“While our priority remains to interview and recruit all Prepa employees who are interested in a role with LUMA, the significant influx of external candidates shows that Puerto Ricans are excited about the opportunity to play a role in the transformation that LUMA will bring about for the benefit of everyone on the island,” LUMA said in a statement.
The contract is a definitive first step towards the transformation that Puerto Rico’s “broken electric system” needs and will allow Prepa to continue moving toward exiting bankruptcy, the company added. “The contract is final, binding, and enforceable on the parties, following its ratification by Prepa’s Governing Board and approval by various government authorities, including The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau and the Governor of Puerto Rico.
“As established in the Operation and Management contract, LUMA is currently providing Front-End Transition Services in preparation for the service commencement expected to take place by mid-year.
“LUMA continues to focus on delivering a safe, reliable, and resilient energy grid –as well as world-class customer service– to ensure the critically necessary transformation that will provide the people of Puerto Rico long-term social and economic development for generations to come,” the company said.
The news came as several sectors in Puerto Rico continue for the contract to be cancelled. On Wednesday, for example, Electrical Industry & Irrigation Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym) President Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, went to La Fortaleza for a meeting with Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. Utier is not only concerned about the union jobs that would be likely lost, but is also stating that electricity rates will be increased with the LUMA contract.
“This contract clearly does not benefit the people of Puerto Rico. There has been no public discussion of the contract. It is a leonine contract that will increase the [electricity]rate to the people,” Jaramillo said to EL VOCERO, the sister publication of THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
