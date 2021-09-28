LUMA, the company responsible for operating and maintaining the transmission and distribution system of the electric system in Puerto Rico since June 1, 2021, estimates that, for the next few days, the electricity demand will continue to be greater than the available generation.
Electric power generation remains under the responsibility of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and other private generators.
When demand exceeds generation, the available power is distributed throughout the system by reducing load, which involves disconnecting parts of the grid in sequence to relieve pressure on the fragile power grid and ensure a stable supply throughout the system.
The estimate is that the maximum demand will exceed the available generation for the next few days until the Palo Seco and Aguirre units, which are currently out of service, are integrated into the generative fleet.
Peak energy demand usually occurs late afternoon and overnight, yet the current generation is so below necessary levels that they have forced load relays during daylight hours.
At the moment, the load relays carried out are approximately four hours per impacted sector.
When it becomes necessary to carry out a load reduction, LUMA will post updates through its social media channels to keep customers informed about the affected areas and expected service restoration times. Follow LUMA on Twitter @lumaenergypr and Facebook @lumapuertorico for the latest updates.
