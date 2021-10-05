LUMA launched a digital map of distributed generation interconnection capacity (DG), which will allow customers and developers of solar panel projects to verify the capacity of the electrical distribution system to accommodate their connections before capital investment.
LUMA compiled the available system data, organized and maintained by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), and developed the map to provide visibility of the electrical distribution system capacity, the company said in a statement. Distributed generation resources include solar photovoltaic (Solar PV) or combination of solar photovoltaic and energy storage system.
The map allows clients and developers to enter a specific address to verify if a distribution circuit (feeder) has room to accommodate additional projects without causing voltage surges or interruptions to the island's electrical grid.
“The tool is a reference where the client will look at the map and see whether or not there is capacity for more panels. We want to make the process easier for our clients so that they can make decisions with more information,” explained Hugo Bashualdo, project manager.
The LUMA tool is completely free and is available to clients to promote renewable energy projects in Puerto Rico.
The map can be found at www.lumapr.com under the “Residential” menu, where you must navigate to the “Renewable Energy” section. There you will find a link that will take you to the map, where you can choose the “User Guide” button and see a full explanation on how to use the tool.
The map provides fundamental data of the circuit to ensure that the feeder to which the customer wants to connect has connection capacity and does not cause damage to the system, according to LUMA. It also shows the voltage of the circuit to which you want to connect, as well as the percentage of the generation distributed in it and the capacity of the feeder.
