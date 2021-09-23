LUMA Energy has not only faced problems associated with the deficiency in power generation in Puerto Rico - which is under the puerview of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) - and has caused load changes leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity between June and August, but LUMA has also had problems with the customer billing system.
According to the technical hearing held yesterday by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB), LUMA was unable to bill at least 39,000 clients in August and as a result, estimated invoices were made.
The data raised questions about how the company in charge of the energy distribution and transmission system is going to guarantee that it does not double bill customers and how they will ensure that the subscribers are given the adjustment based on the prices of the corresponding months.
The technical hearing was called to evaluate LUMA's request to increase the electricity rate by 2.49 cents from October 1 to December 31.
LUMA executives assured that they have taken provisions to ensure the next billings will be done correctly and that they will work to improve the failures.
PREB Commissioner Ángel Rivera said he wanted to see a real plan for how they will resolve the situation.
The hearing - which lasted three hours and 40 minutes - revealed doubts regarding the contractual liability of the New Fortress company, should it have an internal problem that affects PREPA's supply of natural gas.
William Ríos Mena, PREPA's generation area director, admitted that they have had "problems," but did not elaborate on what type or how frequent they have been.
At the hearing, none of the LUMA or PREPA representatives were able to establish whether New Fortress is liable for the cost differential if PREPA is forced to use more expensive fuels. They were ordered to provide the information no later than today.
The president of PREB, Edison Avilés, was emphatic in reviewing how throughout the months of June, July and August, the breakdowns in different power generating units, together with the scheduled maintenance, put the available electricity in check.
He reviewed in detail how the situation led to the start-up of generating units that require more expensive fuels and for longer than expected. There was also an increase in energy demand and a rise in the price of fuel internationally, according to Avilés.
The sum of all these situations indicates that instead of possible savings in the operation, LUMA incurred expenses that amount to $82.3 million more than they had projected, and that is why they request an increase in the customers' bill to compensate, explained Avilés.
The Energy Bureau has until September 30 to make a determination on whether or not to authorize the increase.
On the other hand, it was reported that unit 6 of the Costa Sur plant is still under repair and that in the event of new situations or unforeseen breakdowns in other power generating plants, the island may again have the same problems that was seen between June and August, with hundreds of thousands of people without power.
It was indicated that the date for unit 6 of Costa Sur to be in operation is uncertain, although officials did not rule out that it could be ready by January.
In the technical hearing, it emerged that in recent days, a break in a main steam pipeline of unit 5 of Costa Sur was detected and that its repair is expected to be completed by September 28.
