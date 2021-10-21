LUMA announced that Mario Hurtado, the company's Chief Regulatory Affairs officer, has been appointed to the Electricity Advisory Committee for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The appointment was made by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.
The Electricity Advisory Committee (EAC) is an important component of the Department of Energy's strategy to enhance its research and development portfolio and program activities. Hurtado along with the other 37 members of the body will advise DOE on current and future electric grid reliability, resilience, security, sector interdependence and policy issues.
The group works with DOE's Assistant Secretary for Electricity and meets three times a year to advise DOE on a variety of electricity issues. The members of the EAC are from state governments, regional planning entities, utility companies, cybersecurity and national security firms, the natural gas sector, equipment manufacturers, construction and architectural companies, non-governmental organizations, and other electricity-related organizations.
“I am very honored to be part of the Electricity Advisory Committee for the U.S. Department of Energy. Together with other advisors, we will provide consulting on resilience, reliability, safety, and interdependencies in electric power, said Hurtado in a statement.
Since June 1, 2021, LUMA has been operating the transmission and distribution system of electric power in Puerto Rico.
