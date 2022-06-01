The central offices of LUMA Energy appeared closed this Wednesday after notice of a demonstration from several labor and community groups, including the Alliance of Active, Retired and Mobilized Employees.
In a written statement, the company assured that the demonstration is an action from “some groups that have opted to try to halt this progress,” referencing to the work that they [LUMA] have done since assuming control of the power transmission and distribution system.
“Despite the small group of protesters who wish to return Puerto Rico to a failed energy past, like it was with the previous operator,” said LUMA in its statement.
Since the morning hours a large police division, which included members of the Tactical Operations Unit (Riot Police), stood guard in front of the company’s building on Ponce de León Avenue, in Santurce.
