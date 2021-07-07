The president and CEO of LUMA Energy, Wayne Stensby, assured that the company has reacted diligently and effectively to all external challenges it has faced, one month since the company took over the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) energy transmission and distribution through a public-private partnership on June 1.
“The most important job is behind the curtains, fixing broken infrastructure. We have found ourselves responding to the same problems three and four times and that is not cost-effective. The important thing is to replace and fix lines, substations. It is an extensive list that we will attend to over the next decade,” Stensby said to reporters.
For the next 15 years, LUMA Energy is expected to operate on the island with a contract of over $1.6 billion, in addition to an incentive fee of $309 million.
Challenges and Opposition
The CEO said that among their priorities is controlling vegetation, with work that will last until next year. Falling trees, as well as mechanical failures from poor maintenance and aging equipment, were singled out by Stensby as the main reasons for the constant blackouts and intermittent service that have been occurring.
However, Stensby underscored that many of the problems they have faced are due to the lack of maintenance of equipment and materials. He offered as an example the fire last month at the Monacillos substation in Río Piedras, which left more than 800,000 clients without electricity service less than two weeks into the company taking over operations. He claimed that LUMA offered a “quick and efficient” response to this incident.
Along that line, he stated that there is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the fire. “We are doing our own forensic analysis to better understand what happened. I’d say there are still two to three weeks left to complete,” he stated. Despite initial allegations that pointed to sabotage, the Department of Public Security has ruled out evidence of criminal activity.
“The first month has been quite effective, although not without its challenges, particularly for employees who have been harassed for their decision to come to work at LUMA and help improve the system in Puerto Rico. They were clearly attempts to derail this important transition, but despite the barricades, we have the right team to work for Puerto Rico,” Stensby affirmed, alluding to the negative reception from former PREPA workers who opposed the contract with LUMA.
Ever since the agreement was announced, there have been numerous demonstrations in opposition to LUMA’s takeover, as well as some reports of violence.
Ready for the Hurricane Season
LUMA started operating in Puerto Rico on the first day of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. The CEO assured reporters that the company was monitoring Elsa, the first hurricane of the season in the Caribbean, which was projected to pass south of the island of Hispaniola.
“We have $130 million in inventory at the Palo Seco warehouse. It is for both daily work and for support in times of storms and hurricanes. We have had substantial training between our teams and that continues. We also have a fleet on the island, so we are focused on making LUMA stronger every day,” Stensby asserted.
Gradual Hiring, App Downloads
Responding to questions by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Stensby informed that the company acquired a total of 1,200 employees from PREPA as of June 1. That number “has risen very little, but I would say not dramatically,” according to the executive.
In terms of substance, Stensby presented a brief PowerPoint presentation summarizing that the company has some 2,500 employees. In their first month of operations, LUMA answered 544,000 customer service calls, attended to 183,000 people through its customer service section, and published 900 posts on its social networks to “communicate with its customers.”
Meanwhile, only 250,000 clients of the more than 1 million customers have subscribed to the electric grid have downloaded the “MiLuma” app, while 400,000 have registered on the website.
The mi.luma app does not work to report an outage. I have tried several times with different outages and it always says 'call Luma'. Also the outage map doesn't say which sections are down it shows an area (ie- cabo rojo) and a number. doesn't help with information. I am not sure where they are posting updated on local outages, but I haven't been able to find any. I am a mi.Luma subscriber. Maybe you can list these outages on your own site as well!
