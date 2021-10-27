As part of efforts to improve the island’s electricity system, the president of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB), Edison Avilés Deliz, announced the authorization of 38 new projects by LUMA Energy.
LUMA presented 38 projects on Oct. 4 that consist of 26 substation projects, 11 transmission projects, and one for telecommunications. They will cost an estimated $652.58 million, funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and form part of the 10-year infrastructure plan that was presented by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) in December 2020 to reconstruct the energy transmission and distribution systems on the island.
Plans include the repair or replacement of existing substations, repair of transmission lines, and implementation of physical security initiatives. An order-of-magnitude (class 5) estimate of costs for each project was also provided, detailing the materials, construction, labor, engineering, permits and other costs making up the $652.58 million price estimate.
The proposed projects are currently awaiting management approval by FEMA and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resiliency (COR3). Both LUMA and PREPA have been called to appear at a technical hearing on the operating metrics disclosed by the electricity system operator, which will be held virtually on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. by PREB. The hearing makes up part of the process to evaluate the electrical system’s operations within the first three months of LUMA’s long-term contract.
However, PREPA and LUMA’s plans to rebuild Puerto Rico’s electric grid were not positively received by members of the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). On Oct. 14, in a letter to the Biden Administration titled “Invest FEMA funds in resilient Puerto Rico electric grid,” Tom Sanzillo, director of Financial Analysis at IEEFA, expressed his opposition to the funding of the 38 projects. The billions of dollars available in FEMA funds, according to Sanzillo, would be more effectively used to transition Puerto Rico to renewable energy sources, instead of prolonging the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.
According to IEEFA, Puerto Rico’s best method to create a resilient energy grid would be the rapid implementation of rooftop solar and storage, which would lower and stabilize electricity rates and align with the Biden administration’s climate policy goal of a decarbonized electricity sector by 2035. Over the past few years, PREPA and the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) have acknowledged that expanding renewable energy is necessary to move away from the volatile fossil fuel industry that leaves Puerto Rico’s economy open to drastic price spikes and electric rate increases.
Sanzillo writes, “Puerto Rico’s current path of rebuilding the centralized grid and privatizing the island’s power plants will prolong the island’s dependence on fossil fuels, which is the leading cause of rising electric rates. Four years after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico continues to generate more than 95 percent of its electricity from fossil fuels; although the transition to renewable energy has been identified in formal budget and energy plans as a central part of the solution, next to no progress has been made.
“The federal funds available in this moment represent the best, and only, opportunity for Puerto Rico to realize this vision. I urge your offices to work together to ensure that this opportunity is not wasted. I have been in and around government programs and finances since the 1970’s. If this plan goes forward in its current form Puerto Rico is guaranteed a newly built, poorly equipped and outdated grid, a permanent fiscal crisis and rising electricity rates,” he said.
