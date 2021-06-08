LUMA, the company responsible for the operation of Puerto Rico’s electric transmission and distribution system since June 1, 2021, makes an urgent call to municipal authorities and private sector contractors in Puerto Rico to refrain from attempting to operate the electric power transmission and distribution system independently.
"Attempting to do so is not only illegal, but also extremely dangerous and could expose unauthorized personnel to come in contact with energized power lines, potentially placing lives at risk," the company said in a missive.
LUMA said it aware of the outages affecting communities across Puerto Rico and working safely and strategically to restore power across the island, prioritizing on large outages and emergency situations.
LUMA has created a task force of key Customer Service personnel to serve the needs of each of the 78 mayors.
These LUMA employees "proactively communicate daily with every mayor to inform them of situations in the system that may be impacting their constituents," the company said. "They also gather information about emergencies that may be taking place in individual municipalities to assign the necessary resources to address them as quickly and safely as possible."
LUMA provides customers multiple ways of communicating with the company to report outages and emergencies. Customers may call toll free 1-844-888-LUMA (5862), report situation via Facebook Messenger (@lumapuertorico), Mi LUMA service available at lumapr.com or by downloading the Mi LUMA mobile application. Customers are asked to provide a name, location, including Street address, and a contact telephone number so that LUMA teams may work with the affected homes or businesses upon arrival.
Since LUMA began operating the system on June 1, 2021, LUMA crews have been working seven days a week to successfully resolve 935 outages that impacted 1,122,778 customers.
