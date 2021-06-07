LUMA Energy, the company responsible for the operation of Puerto Rico’s electric transmission and distribution system since June 1, 2021, is committed to providing customers with an exceptional service experience. Since taking over the operation, LUMA has received and served more than 22,200 customers at Customer Service Centers across Puerto Rico.
Upon service commencement, LUMA became responsible for operating 25 existing offices, rebranded Customer Service Centers, listed below:
1. Arecibo
2. Aguadilla
3. Aibonito
4. Caguas
5. Carolina
6. Cayey
7. Culebra
8. Fajardo
9. Guayama
10. Humacao
11. Isabela
12. Manati
13. Mayaguez
14. Monacillos
15. Naranjito
16. Palo Seco
17. Ponce
18. Puerto Nuevo
19. San Germán
20. San Sebastián
21. Santa Isabel
22. Utuado
23. Vega Baja
24. Vieques
25. Yauco
Customer Service Centers are open from Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM.
The former Cabo Rojo and Lares offices, which had been closed by PREPA, the Electric Power Authority, since March of 2020 and used to provide a limited scope services, will remain closed. The nearest Customer Service Center to Cabo Rojo is operating during regular hours in San Germán. The nearest Customer Service Center to Lares is operating during regular hours in San Sebastián.
The reopening of the Vieques and Culebra Customer Service Centers is a priority and will be announced soon.
Additionally, all LUMA customers may contact Customer Service by phone at 1.844.888.LUMA (5862), through Facebook messenger (@lumapuertorico), or through the Mi LUMA service available at lumapr.com or by downloading the Mi LUMA mobile app.
