LUMA trucks

>Courtesy of LUMA

LUMA Energy, the company responsible for the operation of Puerto Rico’s electric transmission and distribution system since June 1, 2021, is committed to providing customers with an exceptional service experience. Since taking over the operation, LUMA has received and served more than 22,200 customers at Customer Service Centers across Puerto Rico.

Upon service commencement, LUMA became responsible for operating 25 existing offices, rebranded Customer Service Centers, listed below:

1. Arecibo

2. Aguadilla

3. Aibonito

4. Caguas

5. Carolina

6. Cayey

7. Culebra

8. Fajardo

9. Guayama

10. Humacao

11. Isabela

12. Manati

13. Mayaguez

14. Monacillos

15. Naranjito

16. Palo Seco

17. Ponce

18. Puerto Nuevo

19. San Germán

20. San Sebastián

21. Santa Isabel

22. Utuado

23. Vega Baja

24. Vieques

25. Yauco

Customer Service Centers are open from Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

The former Cabo Rojo and Lares offices, which had been closed by PREPA, the Electric Power Authority, since March of 2020 and used to provide a limited scope services, will remain closed. The nearest Customer Service Center to Cabo Rojo is operating during regular hours in San Germán. The nearest Customer Service Center to Lares is operating during regular hours in San Sebastián.

The reopening of the Vieques and Culebra Customer Service Centers is a priority and will be announced soon.

Additionally, all LUMA customers may contact Customer Service by phone at 1.844.888.LUMA (5862), through Facebook messenger (@lumapuertorico), or through the Mi LUMA service available at lumapr.com or by downloading the Mi LUMA mobile app.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.