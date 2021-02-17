Although thousands of people have applied for jobs with LUMA Energy since its contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) was signed with the Puerto Rico government more than six months ago, and customers have been generally “supportive” of the deal, the company has continued to face challenges in the transition process.
Ongoing challenges are impacting the “Front-End Transition” for LUMA, the company said in its latest monthly report filed with the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB). “These challenges showed marginal progress in January; however, most continue to persist with no clear resolution and are becoming a serious concern given the time remaining to achieve a June 1, 2021 Service Commencement,” LUMA reported.
By way of examples, the ongoing challenges include cooperation and assistance with the transition process. “Limitations on being able to access field employees to create relationships, observe work, inquire about issues has created a challenge for LUMA and Prepa Management. In many cases Prepa employees have been unwilling to cooperate with any requests from LUMA. Minimal action has been taken to rectify this situation,” the company said in the 38-page report.
Meanwhile, the lack of information continues to hinder LUMA’s progress. “The lack and untimely response to RFIs [request for information] continues to be an issue impacting LUMA’s ability to form a complete understanding of operations, formulate comprehensive budgets and establish seamless cutover workplans.”
Another issue of concern is FEMA funding management, which LUMA noted has improved in recent weeks. “However, we remain early in the implementation of capital works. This item is noted here given its criticality. As previously noted, it is imperative that significant focus by Prepa and LUMA be expended on ensuring complete transparency of all work activities to ensure a seamless transition to LUMA commencement,” stated the report.
LUMA Energy, a private consortium, signed an agreement in June 2020 with the Puerto Rico government for a private-public partnership (PPP) to operate, maintain and modernize the Prepa’s transmission and distribution system. The 15-year contract, along with a 12-month transition process, includes an annual fee that starts at $70 million and increases to $105 million over time, plus a yearly incentive fee that starts at $13 million and increases to $20 million over time.
Sectors Remain Against the Contract
LUMA’s challenges highlight the battle that the company faces with sectors that are against the contract, some of which want to cancel the entire deal. These include the Electrical Industry & Irrigation Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym), which charges that the deal will lead to higher electricity costs and violate some employees’ contracts. LUMA has denied the charges.
Utier President Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo also went to La Fortaleza to state his case before Gov. Pedro Pierluisi. “This contract clearly does not benefit the people of Puerto Rico. There has been no public discussion of the contract. It is a leonine contract that will increase the [electricity]rate to the people,” Jaramillo said.
He has also questioned some of the expenses the LUMA has billed, including claims that law firms have billed “millions of dollars at $1,000 an hour.”
The battle with Utier underlines LUMA’s challenges with a lack of cooperation from Prepa employees.
Tomás Torres Placa, the consumer representative in Prepa’s board of governors, has echoed Jaramillo’s criticisms. He said that recently, a $9 million contract with the law firm Burns & McDonnell was increased to $30 million. “This type of action did not have and does not have my support, since a change of such magnitude requires the development of a separate competitive process, in order to obtain better costs for the benefit of consumers,” Torres said.
At the same time, he charged that in November, LUMA billed total reimbursable employee expenses for $3.49 million. “This billing not only raises serious questions, but it does not reflect the efficiency that this contract would generate. Therefore, it is evident that it is necessary to review the concept of this contract that clearly goes beyond the duties of a transmission and distribution system operator,” he said.
LUMA Goes on the Offensive
On this front, LUMA has taken the public relations offensive in recent weeks, with a slew of statements and reports, and is also planning to hold a roundtable discussion with reporters, according to a company spokesperson.
As part as of its ongoing Front-End transition work, LUMA Energy has filed with PREB an assessment of Prepa’s performance metrics against recognized utility industry benchmarks. The data obtained through independent, third party sources places Prepa’s overall customer satisfaction at the very bottom of all North American electric utilities, and with a large gap between Prepa and the next lowest-ranking utility.
“Puerto Ricans deserve much better. LUMA is listening to Puerto Ricans and leveraging experienced and knowledgeable resources to accomplish the urgent transformation that this electric power system needs to support improved quality of life and increased economic development in Puerto Rico for years to come,” said LUMA President and CEO Wayne Stensby.
Part of the data included in the assessment was drawn from a J.D. Power survey of Prepa customers conducted in December 2020. The survey ranks 144 utilities based on six criteria that include power quality & reliability, price, customer care and communication. Prepa’s score is almost 50 percent lower than the average utility, 47 percent worse than the second worst comparable utility and the lowest of the group of 144 utilities ranked in the survey.
Filed documents also report the Prepa rate for 2019 of OSHA Recordable Incidents, which measure worker safety, was close to five times higher than the industry average. This incident rate is again almost 200 percent higher than the worst reported utility in the industry. OSHA is the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
“A robust and resilient energy system is the backbone for economic development and Puerto Ricans overwhelmingly support a transformation of their broken energy system. Every day this transformation is delayed makes the system weaker and more vulnerable to powerful hurricanes and other natural disasters, placing lives at risk,” said LUMA in a statement sent to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
With Prepa in bankruptcy, the critical federal funds needed for this transformation will not be deployed into Puerto Rico’s electric system “without a credible, capable, competent operator that has the expertise and experience to manage and administer those funds.
“LUMA is preparing to transform the energy system for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans, through a contract that is the result of a year and a half long process and was ratified by the Prepa Governing Board, and approved by the Financial Oversight Board and the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau,” the company went on to say.
Once LUMA begins to operate the electric power transmission and distribution system in June 2021, the company “will introduce efficiencies into the system that should produce savings over the course of the contract. However, LUMA does not have the legal authority to determine electricity rates. The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau is the only entity authorized by Puerto Rico laws to evaluate, determine and approve rates.” LUMA has underscored this point on many occasions.
Focus on Employee Recruitment
At the same time, LUMA continues to highlight employee recruitment from present staff. “To achieve the transformation, it is LUMA’s priority to recruit within Prepa. Prepa employees’ talent, historical knowledge and specific expertise is vital to achieving our shared goal of recovery and transformation of the electric sector in Puerto Rico. This is where we continue to focus, but the significant influx of external candidates shows us that Puerto Rican are excited about the opportunity to play a role in the transformation.”
According to LUMA’s recent monthly report, the company has posted nearly 1,100 job positions and has received more than 17,500 applications from an estimated 7,500 applicants. LUMA is conducting interviews right now and is expected to continue with this effort throughout February. LUMA will also continue to provide pension information to Prepa employees to support recruitment. “This remains the most significant issue for current employees as they consider career options,” LUMA said.
LUMA emphasized the following: “No Prepa employees will lose their jobs as a result of this transformation. Those who choose not to apply for employment with LUMA will stay with Prepa or will be transferred to other government agencies, as established by Law 120 of 2018. The LUMA Energy contract does not and cannot attempt to change that law. Further, Prepa employees who decide to accept positions at LUMA will have the option of continuing to contribute to their existing retirement plans or enroll in LUMA’s 401K plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.