The CEO of LUMA Energy, the company that will maintain and operate the island’s electric power transmission and distribution system for the next 15 years, faced tough questions during testimony before the Puerto Rico House Committee for Economic Development, Planning, Telecommunications, Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Energy, which is investigating the company’s PPP contract.
During his testimony, LUMA President and CEO Wayne Stensby confirmed that the company needs about 3,800 workers to operate the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) on June 1, when the transition period officially ends. To date, an estimated 1,500 people have been interviewed, and of these, 1,132 are PREPA employees. However, he could not say how many have been rehired so far.
Stensby indicated that LUMA is offering thousands of job opportunities with improved training and career development for Puerto Ricans. PREPA’s current employees have been given priority in hiring for these jobs, are being interviewed prior to others and, in accordance with the contract and applicable laws, LUMA is giving priority in hiring to any PREPA employee who meets the requirements for employment over other qualified and equally evaluated applicants for the same job category, he added.
In reiterating LUMA’s mission to rebuild and transform the system, Stensby told the committee that LUMA “is not here as a consultant or for the short term, but rather to guarantee the transformation based on long term planning and execution.”
Stensby stated that LUMA will produce substantial economic benefits for Puerto Rico by way of a more reliable grid, the value of avoided power outages, and the benefits of improved safety and customer service. LUMA’s financial planning, which is included in the Initial Budgets submitted for approval of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) earlier this year, will produce savings across the organization to cover its fee in the first year of operations. This is down from its original estimate that it would achieve that milestone in five years. “Deliberate and consistent management of the electric grid will accrue value in many billions of dollars to the Puerto Rico economy and contribute tangible improvements to the quality of life of all Puerto Ricans,” he said.
Stensby also reminded the committee that under the contract, LUMA cannot create additional profit for itself by applying for a change in rates and that it is the PREB’s exclusive right to approve, deny or propose modifications to rates charged to Puerto Rico electricity consumers. Regulatory filings have established that LUMA is not requesting a rate increase for at least the first three years of operations.
High Customer Service Standards
In addition, he informed the committee of LUMA’s customer service standards, which will allow customers to be served in the method of their choice by offering multichannel contact solutions such as website, mobile app, telephone and in person. LUMA has committed to improve the promptness of in-person and telephone service, which are currently delivered at rates 42 percent and 48 percent lower than the average comparable utility in the United States, respectively.
LUMA Energy, a private consortium, signed an agreement in June 2020 with the Puerto Rico government for a private-public partnership (PPP) to operate, maintain and modernize the Prepa’s transmission and distribution system. The 15-year contract, along with a 12-month transition process, includes an annual fee that starts at $70 million and increases to $105 million over time, plus a yearly incentive fee that starts at $13 million and increases to $20 million over time.
LUMA’s contract has been questioned by some sectors of Puerto Rico, including the utility’s Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (UTIER by its Spanish acronym), which is arguing that the deal violates the island’s labor laws and that it will lead to hikes in energy prices. LUMA denies the allegations.
As first reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the company has continued to face challenges in the transition process. These include a lack of cooperation with current PREPA employees, such as allowing them to be observed at work and adequately responding to requests for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.