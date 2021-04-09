LUMA Energy company executives and government officials broke ground Thursday on the future LUMA College for Technical Training, a world class training facility being funded by LUMA parent companies ATCO and Quanta Services.
Assessments, onboarding and workforce development are already underway at the LUMA College site, which will become fully operational in phases over the next few months to train the Puerto Rico-based technical workers who will contribute to the transformation of the island’s electric power transmission and distribution (T&D) system. The LUMA College is a value-added project from LUMA Energy, the company that will operate Puerto Rico’s T&D system for the next 15 years through a public private partnership (PPP) with the Government of Puerto Rico.
“Today, all the hard work LUMA has been conducting to give this beautiful island the 21st century electric power system it deserves begins to materialize,” said Wayne Stensby, president and CEO of LUMA. “It is a substantial investment from our parent companies that brings LUMA’s culture of People First, Safety Always, to concrete reality. Here, our employees will develop the skills, knowledge and behaviors to rebuild Puerto Rico’s electric infrastructure, pursue meaningful and rewarding careers in the industry and, what’s more important, return safely home to their families every day.”
The LUMA College campus is being built on a 24-acre plot in the San Isidro Industrial Park in the municipality of Canóvanas. During the construction phase, approximately 50 jobs will be created.
“The construction of the LUMA College for Technical Training is an example of helping a community build its own future. Providing training and good, well-paying jobs is a foundation for growing the economy and improving the livelihoods of Puerto Ricans, one of the many ways LUMA will be an instrument for good,” said Nancy Southern, chair and CEO of ATCO during the groundbreaking ceremony.
The campus will include an outdoor training yard, a learning lab and classrooms, administrative offices and equipment and parking lots. LUMA College will offer customized education and practical training for LUMA employees and the next generation of skilled electric workers in Puerto Rico. The LUMA College for Technical Training and its programs are modeled after the Northwest Lineman College (NLC), a leading technical training institution run by Quanta Services that has four campuses across the United States.
The first class of 16 employees will receive full scholarships at the LUMA College, funded by the parent companies.
Last December, the first five Puerto Rican LUMA College graduates completed a 15-week technical course at the NLC campus in Edgewater, Fla. They also received full scholarships and payment of all their expenses to complete the course, which is designed to teach line technicians how to safely build, maintain and operate the electrical grid. Using a three-phase educational model, NLC students receive training aimed at developing the knowledge, skills, and the behaviors they will need to exhibit in the field to stay safe.
The Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (UTIER by its Spanish acronym) continues to rally against LUMA’s PPP contract. During the event, dozens of UTIER members protests, alleging that the LUMA contract violates employees’ rights, a charge the company denies. Stensby said during the event that LUMA workers will be free to unionize, if they choose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.