LUMA Energy, the company in charge of Puerto Rico's energy transmission and distribution, warned that it detected a telephone fraud against its costumers.

In a missive, the private entity explained that individuals not employed by the company are making phone calls identifying themselves as LUMA employees to make collection arrangements.

"We encourage our customers not to share information such as account numbers or banking information and not make payments on any channel other than those officially established by LUMA," the company warned.

Customers who receive this type of fraudulent call can report the actions to the Puerto Rico Police at 787.793.1234. Any call generated by LUMA's customer service team will be made through the following number: 1.888.844.5862.

"Our employees will never ask you for personal information unless the customer himself generates the call. If we make billing calls, the customer will be transferred to the automatic payment system (IVR) to securely and confidentially enter their data and make their payment," LUMA affirmed.

Meanwhile, customers who are enrolled to receive their bills via email will only receive the notice from no-reply@lumapr.com.

"Our employees will never ask you to share or expose your payment methods. If any changes are made to the billing and collection procedure, LUMA will officially inform its customers," LUMA wrote. "We reiterate our commitment to provide the best service to our customers, including their data security. LUMA customers can also use our web page www.lumapr.com to make their payments, as well as our Mi LUMA smartphone app."