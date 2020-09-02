LUMA Energy said it agrees with several of the main points addressed by the Center for a New Economy (CNE) in the think tank’s analysis of the Public Private Partnership (P3) reached between LUMA and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) to operate and manage the public utility’s transmission and distribution system.
“We appreciate the effort and thought that CNE put into analyzing the complex Operation and Maintenance Agreement (OMA) negotiated by the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority and LUMA Energy. This agreement was the result of an 18-month competitive process designed to address a transformation of the electric system of considerable scale, maximize the eligibility for federal disaster aid and municipal debt, and consider the continued transformation of Prepa’s generation assets and the impact of emerging technologies.
“We understand the overall importance of the OMA for Puerto Rico and the need for such in-depth analysis. As CNE writes in its executive summary: For decades, diverse interests have organized in order to extract undeserved benefits from Prepa at the expense of the rest of the population of Puerto Rico. Thus, Prepa’s transformation is imperative for the future development of the island’s economy.
“The issues outlined by CNE are what created the need for a private operator - an operator that can bring world-class expertise and deliver electricity without special interest and political interference. Ultimately the transformation requires some flexibility in order to ensure LUMA can deliver a safer, modern grid at an affordable price in an evolving world,” the company said in a statement sent to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
In June, the Puerto Rico government awarded LUMA, a consortium of Canadian and U.S. firms, a $1.5 billion contract for 15 years that will allow the island’s power company to retain ownership of the transmission and distribution system.
The company will initially be paid $70 million followed by $90 million the second year and $100 million the third year as part of a contract conditionally approved by the Financial Oversight and Management Board, which oversees Puerto Rico’s finances. LUMA will receive $105 million for each of the remaining years, with a possible $20 million total in bonuses. The contract does not call for an increase in rates, which will still require approval by Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau (PREB).
CNE’s Red Flags
The CNE analysis includes several areas of “risks and concerns” including: The Supplemental Agreement could be used to force the government of Puerto Rico to accept both an unsustainable Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) and a Plan of Adjustment that produces rent-like returns for some bondholders and induces a significant increase in electricity rates.
“In addition to these critical flaws in the O&M Agreement, we are concerned that Puerto Rico’s government may not have the required capacity to successfully manage this complex multilayered process, with several dimensions that intersect and reinforce each other. Thus, there are no guarantees that the process to modernize and transform Prepa will be successful. A lot depends on the effective execution and implementation of other initiatives, exogenous to the O&M Agreement.
“[W]hile we strongly favor the thorough transformation of the PREPA, the proposed O&M Agreement is critically deficient in several key areas. If that agreement cannot be corrected in a timely manner, then we can only recommend the parties return to the negotiating table. And try again,” said the CNE report.
LUMA said it is addressing key issues that were highlighted by CNE.
“First, with regard to performance metrics, we wholly agree with the issues raised by CNE and its references to the analysis of Rocky Mountain Institute - the prior performance of Prepa is what led to the need for a private operator, and there are issues with data and consistency. As suggested by CNE’s recommendations, we are in close dialogue with PREB and P3A to develop the performance metrics and will require PREB’s approval.
“Second, with respect to financing options, we fully agree on the criticality of the federal funds to the overall transformation and reconstruction of the electrical grid. We believe a significant part of our success will be restoring the credibility of Prepa in order to better enable those funds to flow faster and more effectively. To address this critical need, we brought IEM, a world-class federal funds manager, onto our team. We are working on this area as a top priority.
“Third, with respect to estimated savings, we believe in transparency and accountability. The oversight process in the contract allows for the P3A and the PREB to independently review and audit actual savings and performance, as suggested by CNE. The performance metrics -- not just on cost, but also on safety, quality of service and the system -- create both the transparency and incentive for us to perform,” LUMA said.
