As Puerto Rico faces a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, some members of the medical community are calling for a return to a partial lockdown. Business leaders, meanwhile, are understandably cautious, as many industries have suffered deep financial losses since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
“The only way we can counteract [the latest spike in coronavirus infections] is through a partial or complete shutdown, where people are not mobile, and at a time when we are getting vaccines,” said Dr. Juan Carlos Reyes, an epidemiologist.
Medical professionals are recommending more restrictive measures, he added. These would be focused in enclosed spaces, such as restaurants and churches.
As of Thursday morning, the Puerto Rico Health Department reported eight more deaths from COVID; 239 confirmed cases; 256 probable cases; 226 suspected cases; and 461 people hospitalized with COVID.
Faced with the possibility of more restrictions, the president of the United Retailers Association, Jesús Vázquez, said that another business closure could be fatal for hundreds of small businesses that are just beginning to recover from the losses suffered throughout the last year. The retail sector closed 2020 with a decline in revenue of $2 billion and 15,000 fewer jobs.
“We are very concerned because due to the irresponsibility and lack of control of others, businesses could end up paying for the broken dishes. Businesses have followed all protocols and the righteous should not be punished for sinners. Commercial activity is barely being reactivated,” said the businessman.
Vázquez also indicated that closing businesses at a time when the disbursement of the federal incentive of $1,400 checks to qualified individuals has begun, would be detrimental to the industry. “There are $3.5 billion that are going to be flowing in the Puerto Rican economy. This is a good opportunity to increase our uptake. To close would be to avoid the recovery of the economy”, he pointed out.
For his part, Iván Báez, president of the Retail Trade Association said that "if we continue in a state of continuous lockdowns, the economy will severely collapse.
“You have to understand that the retail trade is not a source of contagion. We have complied with the requirements of the executive orders and all the health protocols”, he emphasized.
“There has been a gradual recovery in retail sales with the last reopening and the increase in capacity. The economic recovery has been rapid and at that rate, we project that this year will be very good compared to last. A closure at this time would be a setback in our recovery," added Báez.
