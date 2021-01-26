L'Occitane a leading U.S. retailer of beauty and well-being products centered on the traditions of Provence, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is closing "unprofitable locations."
The company has one store in Plaza Las Americas in San Juan. It is unclear if the local venue will be on the list of stores destined for closure.
L'Occitane's financial woes are due in grand part to the coronavirus pandemic and the move towards many consumers away from brick-and-mortar stores to e-commerce.
Stores across the country are open and operating safely in accordance with all applicable COVID-related guidelines.
"The company has ample liquidity to support ongoing operations across all channels and fulfill commitments to its valued employees, customers, and suppliers in the ordinary course during the restructuring of its U.S. store lease portfolio, which it anticipates completing in short order," said L'Occitane in a statement,
"Despite L'Occitane's success in advancing its strategy, including dramatic year-over-year growth in online sales, its business continues to be impacted by disproportionately high store rent obligations that are no longer tenable. The company determined that a Chapter 11 process was the necessary path to right-size its brick-and-mortar presence following repeated endeavors to engage with its landlords to address unmanageable store lease terms."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.