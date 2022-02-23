The Díaz Fontánez group, a Puerto Rico-based international company, is offering its associates payment in Tether, a cryptocurrency hosted on the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchain.
The Puerto Rico company was founded by Ariel Díaz Ríos and his wife Andria Fontánez, with associates in Colombia, Spain, the US, and Puerto Rico. Payment in cryptocurrencies would benefit those who need to convert from dollars into their local currency.
In addition to staying relevant and up-to-date with trends in the labor market, Díaz says that he wants to minimize the costs that are generated by every transaction that requires converting currencies.
In response to the instability of cryptocurrencies in general, the group will pay in stable coins. Transactions will be logged in the blockchain, a system that allows for secure transactions to occur between people anywhere in the world without the need for intermediaries.
“The purpose of paying in stablecoin is to bring stability to the payments. Right now, the crypto world is pretty volatile. Receiving stablecoins, a contractor can convert (the payment) into any other cryptocurrency that they want to,” explained Díaz in conversation with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“It’s also easier for them to convert from crypto to the local currency. Using the system Binance, which is recognized in most Latin American countries, they would receive the money in crypto with very low transaction fees. It allows them to have more money in their hands at the end of the day.”
Associates’ reactions have been mainly positive. The company offered seminars to inform them of the benefits of crypto, but the choice remains their own. According to Díaz, each week, more associates become interested.
A Bitcoin 401K
The company’s employees can not receive payment in cryptocurrency, but they will soon have the option to opt-into a Bitcoin 401K using the platform Bit-Wave. “Compared to even the riskiest 401K bucket, a typical 401K wouldn’t have the yields that bitcoin has had,” Díaz said of the possible rewards of investing in Bitcoin.
“We want to stay ahead of the game and would like to be attractive as an employer brand. We’re still a start-up, so right now we can’t provide things like tuition reimbursement, but with the agility that we do have, we want to stay ahead in terms of tech-oriented initiatives,” Díaz explained.
Other Benefits
So, what benefits do this brings his business? The Díaz Fontánez Group isn’t a recipient of the Law 60 tax exemptions, so their investments and holdings in crypto are still taxed as applicable. “It adds to our value proposition as a company—we can attract more talent, especially among Latin American freelancers,” Díaz said. And for those who would traditionally need to convert from dollars into their local currency, payment in crypto means they end up with a less diluted paycheck.
The Díaz Fontánez group isn’t forcing crypto technology on any of their employees, but by providing the option to receive payments or invest retirement savings using cryptocurrencies, they make sure that interested employees can continue to grow with the rapidly changing business and financial environment—if they want to be on the cutting edge of it all, the Díaz Fontánez group will get them there.
