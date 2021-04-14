In times of great economic challenges, Puerto Ricans have shown resourcefulness and resilience to adapt and get ahead, mainly through self-management and manufacturing.
This is confirmed by Aysha Issa, president of the Hecho in Puerto Rico Association (AHPR by its Spanish initials), an entity that between the one year period of February 2020 and February 2021, registered a growth of 20 percent in products and partners.
“Our projection after the lockdown caused by the [coronavirus] pandemic, economic sustainability, among other issues that impacted us, was that we were going to have product and business losses. Fortunately, we exceeded expectations. Well, thinking that we would end with negative numbers, we ended with a positive balance,” Issa told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
She attributed this growth to the fact that Puerto Ricans treasure items that are produced locally after facing critical moments such as the onslaught of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the earthquakes in early 2020, and the pandemic that is still in force.
“There is more and more commitment and awareness of the importance of the ‘Made in Puerto Rico’ brand seal. About 95 percent of consumers look for the seal to buy a local product or service, while 94 percent of Puerto Ricans recognize it as a high-quality brand, feel pride in it, and see it as a contribution to the local economy,” said the executive, who described last year as “successful” for the organization, which has approximately 400 members, 50 percent of them from the manufacturing industry.
Food production was one of the areas that presented the greatest evolution in this period, which Issa understands is related to “the challenges we have as a country to produce what we need to consume.”
Likewise, manufacturing aimed at chemicals or pharmaceuticals also reflected an increase in the development of new products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With regard to services, everything related to technology, advisory and consulting platforms have also had a significant increase in the face of current challenges,” Issa added.
Another factor that she believes contributed to the increase in products and services made on the island is the guidance and advisory effort provided by the organization she presides. “We have supported existing partners with education and advice so that they can evolve and move in the market with current challenges. Many of them have reinvented themselves and launched new products or additional services. They have even moved to digital platforms in a more aggressive way,” she said.
Issa added that in seeking to contribute to said growth, the AHPR made a more inclusive and representative image change to the 18 economic sectors covered by the association.
“We created the digital campaign ‘Behind the Label’ and made recordings in some of our partners’ businesses to invite people to look for the label and find out what is behind it, and in that way create awareness of everything that is done in Puerto Rico, which we often do not know. This caused a growth of followers in social networks, something that undoubtedly strengthens the brand, but its main objective is to benefit the partners and the people who use the seal,” she explained.
Renovations Underway at Local Store
The AHPR’s expectations for the current year are to complete the renovation of its brick-and-mortar store located in Plaza Las Américas, which will launch additional services and an interactive concept that promises to change the way in which Puerto Ricans know about the products that are produced locally, and announce an alliance with the private sector that will help sell the products with the seal on digital platforms.
“During this month of April —when Puerto Rican Industry Month is celebrated— we will be launching training and support initiatives. And by the end of the month —the 30th, the official day of Made in Puerto Rico— we will have our general assembly and award of products of excellence and quality,” Issa affirmed.
Hecho en Puerto Rico is a registered trademark. To become a member, 35 percent of the product (raw material, manufacturing, labor, packaging and distribution) must be done locally. Being an island, the bulk of the raw material for many of the products is not produced in Puerto Rico.
