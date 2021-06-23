Puerto Rico’s insurance industry has been flourishing despite the challenges in the overall economy, showing more growth in premiums than even its counterpart in the U.S. mainland.
The Association of Insurance Companies (ACODESE by its Spanish acronym), recently held a summit to reveal the findings of a study on the industry’s progress over the past few years, as well as recommendations to boost it further. Gustavo Vélez, founder of Inteligencia Económica, which conducted the study for ACODESE, revealed that while the industry has experienced contractions of 3.9 percent in 2016 and 3.4 percent in 2018, written premiums have increased by nearly $3.7 billion, or 35 percent.
According to the study, between 2013 and 2019, total written premiums in Puerto Rico increased from $10.5 billion to $14.2 billion.
“Premium growth has outpaced nominal gross product. In other words, in this period of time, the industry has grown higher than the growth of the economy, which is something that is also positive. There has been a reduction in players, but in all industries there has been a reduction in players,” Vélez detailed.
In terms of written premiums, Puerto Rico’s sector experienced an increase of 18 percent between 2015 and 2019. By comparison, Colombia grew by 16 percent, Spain and Chile by 13 percent each, and the U.S. mainland by 6 percent. “Puerto Rico was able to grow more than countries with economies larger than ours, such as Spain and Chile, and even the North American economy itself,” he underscored.
He also noted that the three types of premiums - health and disabilities, property and contingency, and life - are “highly capitalized and very stable.” The ‘health and disabilities’ category continues to lead with 73 percent of written premiums, while ‘property and contingency’ make up 16.6 percent, and life premiums with 10.2 percent.
Multiplier Effect
As reported, in 2020, the insurance sector accounted for 64,000 direct and indirect jobs on the island. Vélez informed that for every job generated in the industry, 3.3 are created indirectly.
Meanwhile, for every dollar of production added to this sector, $2.01 is generated forward; and for every dollar of income that is generated in the industry, almost $2 is created for the rest of the economy. “When viewed in terms of millions of dollars, it gives you insight into the macroeconomic dimension of the insurance industry in the workplace,” he stated.
“This is important because there is a perception that this is a small, encapsulated sector... and that there is no external impact. We validate the public narrative for [insurance] to be recognized as a sector that has many implications for the rest of the economy and clearly, for the rest of consumers,” he added.
ACODESE President Agnes Suárez affirmed that “the insurance industry has a multiplier effect on jobs and income by joining more than 20 [other] industries in the rest of the economy, which fills us with satisfaction because we know that with this relevance in the market, we are prepared to boost the island’s economy.”
Challenges and Solutions
In his presentation, Vélez outlined that the island’s estimated 15-year economic depression, natural disasters like hurricanes and earthquakes, and so-called “slow diligence” from the Office of the Insurance Commissioner, are the biggest challenges affecting the industry.
“A public policy must be created that recognizes the relevance of the insurance industry for the economy and promotes strategic actions to strengthen the three lines of business. It is necessary to review all the current rates and tax measures that reduce the competitiveness of the industry,” he suggested.
Moreover, the economist recommended lower taxes and operational costs, automated processes, initiatives to foster economic growth, diverse business lines, and improved ease of doing business overall. As such, Vélez urged a discussion between industry leaders and the Puerto Rico government, including the Financial Oversight and Management Board that is tasked with overseeing the island’s budget and other fiscal obligations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.