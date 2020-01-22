Mónica Bernardy’s students at EDP University and Centromoda Escuela de Diseño Lisa Thon always wanted to know where they could learn to manufacture shoes. Hoping to empower women, and fill a void, she established Bernardy Studio in Cayey, where she teaches the art of making handbags and shoes.
“They were always asking me where they could make shoes. Knowing that there wasn’t any particular place in Puerto Rico, I would always give them information on places in the U.S., Spain, Argentina and Peru, not knowing that I would eventually be the one with a school to teach it,” said the entrepreneur to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
After going to New York in Feb. 2016, and participating in workshops related to the confection of purses and shoes, on March 2016 she opened her studio. She initially offered lessons on how to make handbags because she had the necessary equipment for it but, by August of that same year, she was teaching a class on making espadrilles with rope soles.
The Carlota Alfaro and Lisa Thon apprentice, explains why she chose shoe design and manufacture.
“There was nobody teaching how to make shoes like this. Local shoe makers were artisans, they did everything by hand, without machines, and using mostly leather. They would make strappy leather sandals, not heels, platforms regular sandals or modern sneakers with machinery. I applied all the knowledge I had gained in haute couture and put it toward the confection of accessories,” said the designer.
Over the past four years, more than 300 students have taken her courses, and many of them have established their own businesses. Among these are Lola’s Fashion Bags, Cadavra, Arlene Morillo Designs, Bosque, Thodes, Koaz, LaliLola and My PaoNais Handcrafts.
“Looking back, I can’t believe everything that’s happened, the number of women succeeding, owners of their own businesses, selling and living life happily. They would cry in the classroom because sewing was always their passion but they couldn’t figure out how to live off it. I feel really satisfied when they send me pictures of them selling sneakers and espadrilles, it feels incredible,” said a smiling Bernardy.
The entrepreneur has taken lessons in five different countries in order to further improve and formalize her curriculum.
“What I teach is the result of everything I have learned. I’ve eliminated a few things, made things my own. Every student that goes through my courses leaves with an accessory entirely of their own doing. I will keep traveling because I have yet to go to Arsutoria School in Italy which is the number one school in shoe and handbag design. I will either go this year or the next because I want to specialize in sneakers,” added the teacher.
With a Clear Mission
“The school is focused on empowering Puerto Rican women so that they don’t ever take no as an answer because they can do whatever they want to do. I used to think of myself as a “jibarita”, I didn’t even have a passport. Then, God led me to the school and look what I’ve accomplished,” continued Bernardy.
The courses are meant for people aged 18 and over with at least basic sewing knowledge. However, there is a course that may be taken if the person is inexperienced. The courses are short. For example, the wallet course is just one day long, the platform course is three days and the espadrille and basic handbag courses are two days long. Classes start every month and the next spots available are for February.
Bernardy hopes to eventually teach over the internet. However, her classes are currently taught at Bernardy Studio, about two minutes away from exit 32 in Guavate, Cayey. For more information please call (787) 234-9898 or contact her through social media.
