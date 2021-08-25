The company Fusion Farms, which has been engaged in aquaponic agriculture since 2018, will increase its growing space by more than 500 percent due to the demand for its products, which are grown in former Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO) facilities.
The sustained growth of the company will take a major leap with the new expansion, which has required an investment of $3 million and will benefit from grants exceeding $400,000.
The company, which currently has 18 employees, grows a variety of lettuce, kale, arugula and spinach, as well as a range of herbs and spices, including types of mint, basil, watercress, edible flowers, strawberries and micro herbs, according to Kendell Lang, who founded the company with his wife Lisa Jander.
“We have undertaken this project with great passion and with the desire to provide consumers with nutritious locally grown products that can be available all year round,” Lang said, reporting that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been greater demand for fresh products. That, he added, has led them to increase their operations in Mayagüez and evaluate other locations in various industrial parks that have been abandoned.
“Since we started, we have had broad support from our clients and we appreciate their trust, vision and commitment to join us in this initiative to help strengthen our agriculture with innovative technology and thus, contribute to reducing imports of fresh products with local produce of optimal quality,” Lang added.
He said the company has received requests from the mainland United States, Europe and the Caribbean to replicate its model. From the island of Barbados to Norway - he said - there are people interested in farming with the company’s aquaponic system.
The headquarters of the first phase of expansion of Fusion Farms is located in the Guanajibo Industrial Park of Mayagüez, where the company occupies a building of 11,500 square feet. With the new expansion, they will increase the space for cultivation by more than 500 percent and their production capacity by over 1,200 percent, Lang said. He indicated that when compared with traditional agriculture, the vertical indoor harvesting system they use allows obtaining nine to 12 times the annual yield, with 95 percent lower water consumption, which represents a greater efficiency in all the resources of the company.
“The amount of food needed to satisfy the world’s population in the next 30 years will exceed the food available by 100 percent. This type of innovative agriculture represents an ideal solution to help grow food consistently and with environmentally responsible methods that support and positively impact the potential for achieving food sovereignty in the country,” Lang noted.
He explained that in the warehouses transformed into growing areas, the temperature, humidity and other variables are controlled to guarantee world-quality produce that are free of pests, pesticides and the impact of “climate changes” that may affect them, whether it’s a drought or heavy rains. He stressed that this type of environment promotes and optimizes accelerated growth in 28-day cycles and allows food to be grown 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
According to Lang, with this technology, the local market can consume fresh aquaponic crops of the highest quality and contribute to reducing the percentage of agricultural imports. He also said that Fusion Farms is targeting the adoption of solar energy for its operations and has implemented processes to reduce, reuse and recycle its waste to guarantee optimal sustainability methods in their company.
Since the founding of the company, Lang said that they established an agreement with the University of Puerto Rico in Mayagüez (RUM by its Spanish acronym) to collaborate with the institution’s Agricultural Sciences and Agronomy departments. “Today, we have college student interns, scientists from the university community, as well as RUM graduates who are an integral part of our team,” he said.
